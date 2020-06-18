Stimulating and challenge-oriented, you push on through the obstacles of this pandemic year. You elicit strong responses from others and must negotiate, even compromise, for a beloved project. You succeed brilliantly, as you almost always do. If single, you find your mate after mid-year. If attached, your partner is likely to be hotheaded, and passionate exchanges intensify, followed by blissful makeup sessions. SCORPIO gives you a good run for your money.

You will be extremely busy. Also, some romantic opportunities come today, which you should take advantage of. You will not have to go far to attract someone new; it could happen right in your own backyard. Tonight: Return calls and emails first.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Disagreements over money matters might arise, but such conflicts should be easily solved. A pay raise is possible. There is a tendency to overspend or otherwise overdo it. Passions run high, although energies are somewhat discordant. Tonight: Spend valuable time with a child.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You will not be shy about opening your mouth today, but avoid power struggles with others. You will get more accomplished behind the scenes, but this aspect can also lead to stress-induced stomach complaints. Rest easy. Tonight: Completely indulge yourself.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You appreciate some time spent alone in contemplation today, or perhaps just extra sleep or indulgence in hobbies that prove therapeutic for the soul. Resist a tendency to get overly sentimental about the past. You might experience some self-pity. Tonight: Early bedtime.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Powerful friends or groups have an extremely strong influence on you and may change your life considerably. Some who have been looking for a financial backer of sorts could find one today. Tonight: Your inner life takes on more significance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You certainly will not have time to be bored today. Your only problem will be in biting off more than you can chew, as multiple ideas and plans come to fruition all at once. Your nerves might be frazzled. Tonight: Curb those criticisms.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You experience a pull between the needs of your boss and domestic crises, but this will soon pass. For those expecting to vacation in July, you might have to cope with news of several minor but perhaps costly annoyances, including possible travel delays. Tonight: Relax.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be cautious about a new relationship forming now as deception reigns, followed by a possible abrupt parting of the ways. You might be tempted to overspend too. Agitated friends need you as a sounding board. Tonight: Get a good night’s sleep.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today brings romantic opportunities, but be sure to think before you act if you are not entirely free to pursue them. Your usual sense of control and discipline might not be operating efficiently these days. Tonight: Avoid making commitments, as change is in the wind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Something merely rumored could become a solid career opportunity. Today gives you the green light to follow up on those ideas and discussions that have been put on the back burner in the past months. Tonight: You receive the answer you wish for.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Creative and inspirational ideas will flow today. Be sure to take advantage of local social opportunities. New romance might come your way. However, give any relationship a little time to prove itself before falling madly in love. Tonight: Watch your spending.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today favors the help or cooperation of an older family member, perhaps a parent. Do not run yourself ragged, or your psychological health could suffer. Find a quiet space for meditation or other calming pursuits (such as sleeping.) Tonight: Quiet music and candlelight work wonders.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.