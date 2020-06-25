Protective and very physical, you are a tower of strength to your family and friends. This year finds you working on a very challenging project that encounters delays but is successful. If single, you need to be with the one you love. You search until you find the perfect mate. If attached, you most often have children, as family is vital to you. You provide the ideal home environment. TAURUS has expensive tastes like you.

Business certainly picks up for those in service-oriented occupations. Wonderful planetary aspects might signal long-term career opportunities for some lucky Aries; take advantage while you can. Be conscious of some job-related stress and get extra rest. Tonight: A good night's sleep.

Advertisement

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Take particular advantage of romantic aspects today. For singles, if you meet someone now, it certainly will not be platonic. However, love could turn out to be mighty expensive. Watch reckless behavior and do not gamble sexually or financially. Tonight: Date night.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Joyful new beginnings take place today, perhaps even travel-related, for the future. Just expect your daily routine to be upset and leave yourself extra time for getting places. Plans and thoughts are subject to change. Tonight: A meeting opens new doors.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You might not be sure of the next move. Ask questions. Get feedback. This combination will help you gain a better grasp on what needs to be done. You will see everything settle in. Tonight: Defer to a loved one on plans.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Do not get involved in any lending or borrowing of money with either friends or banks today. Your bank balance might dwindle, possibly due to sudden necessary repairs. Try to be aware of budgetary concerns, and put some money away for a rainy day. Tonight: Relax.

Advertisement

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You feel a lightening up. Ideas come forward. Friends seem enthusiastic and responsive. Solidify an important relationship when the chance appears. A child or loved one has some strong feelings to share. You intuitively know what needs to be said. Tonight: As you like it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Avoid socializing, especially if travel is involved, as today suggests delays and upsets. Get extra rest, as nerves might be on edge. The forming of confidential plans is favored. Save social days for next month, when aspects are better. Tonight: Meditation in the bath.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be more direct in how you handle an emotional issue. Someone might not be capable of reading in between the lines. You might need to stop and reflect on the most effective manner or way to interact with this person. Tonight: Add more fun to the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Do not spread yourself too thin. Involvement in too many projects at once could fray your nerves to the point where you become a sarcastic, critical monster. Some form of relaxation therapy, be it yoga or simply watching a movie, could help. Tonight: Early bedtime.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Students might find it difficult to study today. Those not taking courses might find themselves searching within for their true path in life. You hear from an old friend far away; listen to what she or he has to say. Tonight: Slow down.

Advertisement

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Harmony will not be easy to come by when deception is in the air. Instability reigns, leading to possible separation. Do not make any sudden decisions. Today does favor long-term financial investments and changes of residence for some of you. Tonight: You feel torn.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Meeting someone powerful, one who could very significantly change your life, is emphasized today. The urge to take considerable action of some kind, be it in a committed relationship or pooling financial resources, is very strong. Tonight: Catch up with family.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.