Attractive and exciting, you can be drawn to unstable situations, but this year you succeed by progressing slowly, one step at a time. Your talent does not have to be proved to anyone, but shines through on its own merit. If single, it's not for long, as suitors literally clamor for you. If attached, your relationship is passionate and at times dramatic. Tone it down if you want longevity. LIBRA balances you.

Nervous energy abounds. Take time to release stress. Temperature extremes impact your health. Focus on ways to beat the heat. Chronic health situations can take a turn for the better, or promising new treatments can surface today. Tonight: Cool off.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

It is easy to reveal your deepest feelings; you'll wear your heart on your sleeve today. Prepare for a time of excitement and intensity in love. Relationships with young people are uplifting. A fairy tale character provides inspiration. Tonight: Write your own fairy tale.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Discussions revolve around home improvements and decisions about your residence. Prepare a house blessing by smudging with sage. Visitors suggest interesting ideas and offer valuable insights during casual conversation. Tonight: Explore the different options, but sleep on it before initiating change.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Today, anticipate some intriguing conversations and messages. Several short journeys are likely. It's a great time to catch up on current events. Much is taking place in the world around you. Tonight: Catch up with old and long-lost friends with phone calls and emails.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

A relationship takes a turn for the better. Clarify financial situations; be wary of advice if something doesn't ring true. A contact connected to an old job acquired in years past might become a financial blessing. Tonight: Make a social occasion of doing chores.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today brings inspiration and suggestions from assertive individuals. The words and actions of others push your buttons. Be sure to get all sides of the story before acting if controversy arises. A legal or ethical dilemma might need your attention. Tonight: Turn the world off.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Dreams reflect past life recollections and provide insights concerning your path. Be aware of how repeating habits and patterns affect your life's path for good or ill. Examine the past if you want to know the future. Tonight: Start writing -- a personal journal or dream journal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today brings an excellent cycle for networking. Community activities, politics and new friendships link to long-term goals. A perspective on how you affect associates, what you can and can't do with them, is a focus. Tonight: Draw up a list of different people you know.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today ushers in progressive conditions regarding your career. Changes can be sudden and unexpected. Look toward the future, not back at the past, then all will be well. Any volatile situations with in-laws should settle down. Tonight: You will be delighted.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

You're experiencing a growth spurt. An underlying sense of being jolted from your comfort zone prevails. Rise to the occasion. Your horizons are widening. You might sense a completion or release of a project or relationship you've outgrown. Tonight: It's time to move forward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today brings a dreamy but scattered mood. Organize your surroundings with a feng shui session. Donate items you haven't been using to a worthy cause, and you will experience good karma in return. Decluttering and clearing out old closets frees you. Tonight: Relief.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today finds a close partner overcoming an obstacle and preparing to move forward. Your support and encouragement will be appreciated and will inspire a commitment. Problems and arguments are resolved. Tonight: Consider changing your priorities and accept unusual invitations.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.