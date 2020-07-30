Observant and expressive, you share your knowledge and bring insight to those around you. While you are idealistic at heart, your realism can bring you down this year. You mustn't let it, as you succeed brilliantly. If single, you choose to be alone this year, although you are pursued ardently after the summer. If attached, your partner wants more of you. You sometimes put your work first. CAPRICORN understands the most.

Your natural self-confidence makes an impression on others. There is a zest for life, with an impulse to explore and expand. You find yourself at the center of attention today. Seek a promotion and make the most of your visibility. Tonight: Twirling with delight.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Allow your intuition and inspiration free rein. Some unique realizations can be revealed if you are receptive. Your previously cherished beliefs are shifting and transforming. Today promises a profound spiritual experience. Heed synchronicities and signs. Tonight: Write it all down in a journal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Today financial prospects brighten. Old beliefs about money are changing. Promote your financial plans. Your guidance ability also can enhance earnings. Also, mysteries are resolved. A lost item might be found unexpectedly. Tonight: Reach out to an in-law or a child.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Fate plays a role in relationship issues today. A karmic connection is likely. Research can change your plans. Today favors any legal issues you have pending. You will bask in the joyful accomplishments of someone who is near and dear. Tonight: Celebration dinner.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today shows progress in reaching health goals and an awareness of what your body needs to stay in optimum condition. Meditation and visualization build a positive mind-body connection. A beloved animal companion can facilitate improved health and emotional well-being. Tonight: Relax.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Share a favorite pastime with one you admire. The expression of creative ideas enriches your life in a serendipitous way. Today also heals an old heartache, evoking sentiment and memories. This can involve contact with someone you knew long ago. Tonight: Start a new journal.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Secrets about relatives, household members and domestic situations all are important concerns. Vacation plans can be uncertain. Remain flexible. Today focuses on release and forgiveness. Donate items that no longer serve you to charity. Tonight: Clear out an old closet.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will be very busy and multitasking. Today helps you focus and refine details. Others express enthusiasm for your suggestions. Transportation arrangements are successfully resolved. This might involve the purchase of a new vehicle, including a bicycle. Tonight: Talk to a neighbor.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Express creative ideas about business. Artistry adds to your income. Friends might suggest lucrative work or offer recommendations that help you financially. Research new earning and investment opportunities. Tonight: Hash it all out with your favorite elderly family member.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Ambitious Capricorn ventures forever onward and upward, focused on reaching new heights. Your energy and enthusiasm are at a peak today, as are your charisma and charm. A new hobby, social connections or creative projects captivate you. Tonight: Giddy with joy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Listen to the small, still voice within you as you meditate. A charm or picture featuring a snowflake reminds you to cherish your individuality, as no snowflake is alike. You will embrace nonconformity. Tonight: Conceive a new plan with your iconoclastic nature.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today brings new and novel ideas as well as some intriguing and bright acquaintances. It accents your social circle and generates refreshing new goals. Helpful, supportive people offer encouragement. Tonight: Catch up with old friends, particularly in other countries or at a far distance.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.