Protective, composed and sensual, you are torn between private and public. This year, you receive public recognition, and the latter half is very successful for you. If single, you don't make the first move, but you are sought after. You prefer to remain unattached this year. If attached, you're as happy as a clam and very generous. You will soon go on an adventure together. GEMINI says you have nothing to prove.

You greet the day with an intense relationship situation in progress. Insights about this come. Meditate on whether to hold on or to just let go. Distract yourself with a phone call to a friend you cut off from some time ago. Tonight: Happy talk!

Advertisement

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

The cell salt sodium sulfate is linked to Taurus. It has been used to treat fluid retention, gallstones, swelling and constipation. Your cell salt can be found in rosemary, celery, chard, spinach and radishes. Tonight: Find menus online with these five different ingredients.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Today indicates overall happiness and appreciation from those you care for. Responsibilities will be easier to cope with. Others will be helpful and supportive. Indulge in some art. Tonight: A seriously romantic night, the likes of which you have not seen for some time.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Today emphasizes your family dynamics and residence. Redecorating and remodeling ideas might appeal to you. A relative makes a surprise announcement. Be diplomatic if you have an urge to voice your concerns or disapproval. Tonight: Embrace the healing of peace and quiet.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Relationships with siblings and neighbors can be demanding. Be patient. Undercurrents and extenuating circumstances are afoot. Facts will come to light. You'll be glad that you were understanding and tolerant. Tonight: Spill the beans to an old school friend. They will tell you what's best.

Advertisement

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Patience is essential today. Fine-tune your impeccable work ethic. Avoid risky ventures. Suppress any resentment concerning monetary matters. Focus your energy on seeking solutions instead. Tonight: Be glad you're in a safe place. Not everyone is. And you have excellent taste.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today brings a renewed sparkle to your image and appearance. A new hairstyle or choice of apparel. You will remember this time as magical. Others see you as charming and unpredictable. Do some networking. Tonight: Dreaming of the one who makes your heart beat the loudest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Guidance and inspiration come upon awakening from sleep or following a meditation session. The inherent magic in secrecy calls to you. Be generous with others, and you'll receive an unexpected favor or break. Tonight: Do some statistics research, perhaps coronavirus related.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

There is an accent on community service, politics and charitable endeavors. Your speaking and writing skills will be in top form. Others will be persuaded by your eloquence. You will greatly enjoy discussing new ideas. Tonight: An old work colleague gets in touch.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Today puts a positive spin on your status and career situation. You will be highly visible in your work. Others will express admiration and see you as a role model. Your excitement builds throughout the day. Tonight: Continue with the good times. Celebrate afterward.

Advertisement

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today turns your attention toward distant shores. You'll tire of all that has become comfortable and familiar. A blockage that has hampered your progress melts away. An important goal is about to materialize. Tonight: Blitz out in front of an intellectual distraction.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today, investments, an inheritance or settlement and other financial matters are a focus. Investigate and gather information. Awareness of past life recollections and the presence of friendly spirit guides might be heightened. Tonight: A seance or Ouija board session can yield amazing results.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.