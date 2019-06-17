This day in history

In 1778, American forces entered Philadelphia as the British withdrew during the Revolutionary War.

Birthdays: Former senator Jay Rockefeller, Democrat of West Virginia, is 82. Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Brock is 80. Paul McCartney is 77. Actress Isabella Rossellini is 67. Actress Carol Kane is 67. Figure skater Kurt Browning is 53. Rhythm and blues singer Nathan Morris (Boyz II Men) is 48. Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is 46. Country singer Blake Shelton is 43.

Today is Tuesday, June 18, the 169th day of 2019. There are 196 days left in the year.

In 1812, the War of 1812 began as Congress approved, and President Madison signed, a declaration of war against Britain.

Advertisement

In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte met defeat at Waterloo as British and Prussian troops defeated the French in Belgium.

In 1940, during World War II, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill urged his countrymen to conduct themselves in a manner that would prompt future generations to say, ‘‘This was their finest hour.’’

In 1948, Columbia Records publicly unveiled its new long-playing phonograph record in New York.

In 1953, Egypt’s 148-year-old Muhammad Ali Dynasty ended with the overthrow of the monarchy and the proclamation of a republic.

In 1979, President Jimmy Carter and Soviet President Leonid I. Brezhnev signed the SALT II strategic arms limitation treaty in Vienna.

In 1983, astronaut Sally K. Ride became America’s first woman in space as she and four colleagues blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger on a six-day mission.

In 2009, tens of thousands of protesters filled the streets of Tehran again, joining opposition leader Mir Hossein Mousavi to mourn demonstrators killed in clashes over Iran’s disputed presidential election.

Last year, President Trump announced he was directing the Pentagon to create the ‘‘Space Force’’ as an independent service branch. Troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Florida in what police called an apparent robbery attempt.