This day in history

In 1782, Congress approved the Great Seal of the United States, featuring the emblem of the bald eagle.

Birthdays: Actress Olympia Dukakis is 88. The Beach Boys songwriter Brian Wilson is 77. Singer Anne Murray is 74. TV personality Bob Vila is 73. Pianist Andre Watts is 73. Producer Tina Sinatra is 71. Rhythm and blues Singer Lionel Richie is 70. Actor John Goodman is 67. Actress Nicole Kidman is 52.Movie director Robert Rodriguez is 51. Ais 46. Singer-songwriter Amos Lee is 42. Rock singer Grace Potter (Grace Potter the Nocturnals) is 36. Actress Maria Lark is 22.

Today is Thursday, June 20, the 171st day of 2019. There are 194 days left in the year.

In 1837, Queen Victoria acceded to the British throne following the death of her uncle, King William IV.

In 1893, a jury in New Bedford found Lizzie Borden not guilty of the ax murders of her father and stepmother.

In 1967, boxer Muhammad Ali was convicted in Houston of violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be drafted and was sentenced to five years. (Ali’s conviction was ultimately overturned by the US Supreme Court).

In 1977, the first oil began flowing through the Trans-Alaska Pipeline from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez.

In 1990, South African black nationalist Nelson Mandela and his wife, Winnie, arrived in New York City for a parade in their honor as they began an eight-city US tour.

In 1994, O.J. Simpson pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles to the killings of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

In 2009, Iranian music student Neda Agha Soltan, 27, was gunned down during election protests in Tehran; her dying moments were caught on video and circulated widely on the Internet, making her name a rallying cry for the opposition and sparking outrage.

In 2014, the Obama administration granted an array of new benefits to same-sex couples, including those living in states where gay marriage was against the law; the new measures ranged from Social Security and veterans benefits to work leave for caring for sick spouses.

Last year, President Donald Trump abruptly reversed himself and signed an executive order halting his administration’s policy of separating children from their parents when they are detained illegally crossing the border; Trump had been insisting wrongly that there was no alternative to the policy because of federal law and a court decision.