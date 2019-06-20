This day in history

Birthdays: Composer Lalo Schifrin is 87. Actor Bernie Kopell is 86. Songwriter Don Black is 81. Actress Mariette Hartley is 79. The Kinks singer-songwriter Ray Davies is 75. Actress Meredith Baxter is 72. Actor Michael Gross is 72. Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer is 69. Rock guitarist Nils Lofgren is 68. Cartoonist Berke Breathed is 62. Writer-director Lana Wachowski is 54. Actress Carrie Preston is 52. Country singer Allison Moorer is 47. Actress Juliette Lewis is 46. Incubus guitarist Mike Einziger is 43. Actor Chris Pratt is 40. Singer Lana Del Rey is 34.

Today is Friday, June 21, the 172nd day of 2019. There are 193 days left in the year. Summer begins at 11:54 a.m. Eastern time.

In 1788, the US Constitution went into effect as New Hampshire became the ninth state to ratify it.

In 1942, German forces led by Colonel General Erwin Rommel captured the Libyan city of Tobruk during World War II. (Rommel was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal; Tobruk was retaken by the Allies in November 1942.)

In 1964, civil rights workers Michael H. Schwerner, Andrew Goodman, and James E. Chaney were slain in Philadelphia, Miss.; their bodies were found buried in an earthen dam six weeks later. (Forty-one years later on this date in 2005, Edgar Ray Killen, a former Ku Klux Klansman, was found guilty of manslaughter; he was sentenced to 60 years in prison, where he died in 2018.)

In 1973, the Supreme Court, in Miller v. California, ruled that states may ban materials found to be obscene according to local standards.

In 1982, a jury in Washington, D.C., found John Hinckley Jr. not guilty by reason of insanity in the shootings of President Reagan and three other men.

In 1989, a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that burning the American flag as a form of political protest was protected by the First Amendment.

In 2013, President Obama nominated James Comey, a Bush-era Justice official, to head the FBI, succeeding Robert Mueller. The Food Network said it was dropping Paula Deen, barely an hour after the celebrity cook posted the first of two videotaped apologies begging forgiveness for having used racial slurs in the past.

Last year, first lady Melania Trump visited with migrant children during a brief stop at a Texas facility housing some children separated from their parents at the border; she caused a stir when she left Washington wearing a green, hooded military jacket with lettering that said, ‘‘I really don’t care, do u?’’