This day in history

In 1497, the first recorded sighting of North America by a European took place as explorer John Cabot spotted land, probably in present-day Canada.

Birthdays: Rock singer Arthur Brown is 77. Actress Michele Lee is 77. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 76. Rock guitarist Jeff Beck is 75. The Zombies singer Colin Blunstone is 74. Drummer Mick Fleetwood is 72. Actor Peter Weller is 72. Actress Nancy Allen is 69. Black Uhuru singer Derrick Simpson is 69. UB40 singer Astro is 62. Actress Sherry Stringfield is 52.

Today is Monday, June 24, the 175th day of 2019. There are 190 days left in the year.

In 1807, a grand jury in Richmond, Va., indicted former vice president Aaron Burr on charges of treason and high misdemeanor (he was acquitted).

In 1948, Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the western allies to organize the Berlin Airlift.

In 1964, AT&T inaugurated commercial ‘‘Picturephone’’ service among New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. (the service, however, never caught on).

In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger — carrying America’s first woman in space, Sally K. Ride — coasted to a safe landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

In 1992, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, strengthened its 30-year ban on officially sponsored worship in public schools, prohibiting prayer as a part of graduation ceremonies.

In 1997, the Air Force released a report on the so-called ‘‘Roswell Incident,’’ suggesting the ‘‘alien bodies’’ that witnesses reported seeing in 1947 were actually life-sized dummies.

Last year, President Trump compared people entering the United States from Mexico to invaders and said they should be immediately sent back without appearing before a judge. Women in Saudi Arabia were able to drive for the first time, as the world’s last remaining ban on female drivers was lifted.