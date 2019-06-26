This day in history

In 1844, Mormon leader Joseph Smith and his brother, Hyrum, were killed by a mob in Carthage, Ill.

Birthdays: Business executive and presidential candidate Ross Perot is 89. Former interior secretary Bruce Babbitt is 81. Beach Boys singer-musician Bruce Johnston is 77. Fashion designer Vera Wang is 70. Actress Julia Duffy is 68. Actress Isabelle Adjani is 64. Writer-director J.J. Abrams is 53. Former Republican senator Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire is 51. Olympic gold medal figure skater Viktor Petrenko is 50. Actor Tobey Maguire is 44. Punch Brothers guitarist Chris Eldridge is 37.

Today is Thursday, June 27, the 178th day of 2019. There are 187 days left in the year.

In 1846, New York and Boston were linked by telegraph wires.

In 1880, author-lecturer Helen Keller, who lived most of her life without sight or hearing, was born in Tuscumbia, Ala.

In 1905, the Industrial Workers of the World was founded in Chicago.

In 1957, Hurricane Audrey slammed into coastal Louisiana and Texas as a Category 4 storm; the official death toll from the storm was placed at 390.

In 1974, President Richard Nixon opened an official visit to the Soviet Union.

In 1990, NASA announced that a flaw in the orbiting Hubble Space Telescope was preventing the instrument from achieving optimum focus. (The problem was traced to a mirror that had not been ground to exact specifications; corrective optics were later installed to fix the problem.)

In 1991, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first black jurist to sit on the nation’s highest court, announced his retirement. (His departure led to the contentious nomination of Clarence Thomas to succeed him.)

In 2005, the Supreme Court ruled, in a pair of 5-4 decisions, that displaying the Ten Commandments on government property was constitutionally permissible in some cases.

Last year, Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, whose vote often decided cases on abortion, gay rights, and other contentious issues, announced his retirement. The Supreme Court ruled that government workers can’t be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining.