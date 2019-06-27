This day in history

Birthdays: Comedian-director Mel Brooks is 93. Former Democratic senator Carl Levin of Michigan is 85. Comedian-impressionist John Byner is 82. Former defense secretary Leon Panetta is 81. Actor Bruce Davison is 73. Actress Kathy Bates is 71. Actress Alice Krige is 65. Football Hall of Famer John Elway is 59. Record company chief executive Tony Mercedes is 57. Jazz singer Tierney Sutton is 56. Actress Jessica Hecht is 54. Actress Mary Stuart Masterson is 53. Actor John Cusack is 53. Actor Gil Bellows is 52. Actress-singer Danielle Brisebois is 50. Jazz musician Jimmy Sommers is 50. Entrepreneur Elon Musk is 48. The Killers bass guitarist Mark Stoermer is 42.

Today is Friday, June 28, the 179th day of 2019. There are 186 days left in the year.

In 1778, the Revolutionary War Battle of Monmouth took place in New Jersey; from this battle arose the legend of ‘‘Molly Pitcher,’’ a woman who was said to have carried water to Colonial soldiers, then took over firing her husband’s cannon after he was disabled.

In 1838, Britain’s Queen Victoria was crowned in Westminster Abbey.

In 1914, Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and his wife, Sophie, were shot to death in Sarajevo by Serb nationalist Gavrilo Princip — an act that sparked World War I.

In 1919, the Treaty of Versailles was signed in France, ending the First World War.

In 1939, Pan American Airways began regular trans-Atlantic air service with a flight that departed New York for Marseilles, France.

In 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Alien Registration Act, also known as the Smith Act, which required adult foreigners residing in the United States to be registered and fingerprinted.

In 1978, the Supreme Court ordered the University of California Davis Medical School to admit Allan Bakke, a white man who argued he’d been a victim of reverse racial discrimination.

In 1994, President Clinton became the first chief executive in US history to set up a personal legal defense fund and ask Americans to contribute to it.

In 1997, in a wild rematch, Evander Holyfield retained the WBA heavyweight boxing championship after his opponent, Mike Tyson, was disqualified for biting Holyfield’s ear during the third round of their fight in Las Vegas.

In 2013, the four plaintiffs in the Supreme Court case that overturned California’s same-sex marriage ban tied the knot, just hours after a federal appeals court freed gay couples to obtain marriage licenses in the state for the first time in 4 1/2 years.

Last year, a man armed with a shotgun attacked a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., killing four journalists and a staffer before police stormed the building and arrested him; authorities said Jarrod Ramos had a long-running grudge against the newspaper for its reporting of a harassment case against him. (A November trial is scheduled.)