This day in history

Birthdays: Actress Olivia de Havilland is 103. Actress-dancer Leslie Caron is 88. Actress Jean Marsh is 85. Actor Jamie Farr is 85. Actor David Prowse (original Darth Vader) is 84. Cookiemaker Wally Amos is 83. Dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is 78. Actress Genevieve Bujold is 77. Blonde singer Deborah Harry is 74. B-52’s singer Fred Schneider is 68. Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 67. Actress Lorna Patterson is 63. Actor Alan Ruck is 63. Rhythm and blues singer Evelyn ‘‘Champagne’’ King is 59. Olympic gold medal track star Carl Lewis is 58. Actor Andre Braugher is 57. Actress Pamela Anderson is 52. Actor Henry Simmons is 49. Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott is 48. Actress Julianne Nicholson is 48. The National drummer Bryan Devendorf is 44. Singer/songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 44. Actress Liv Tyler is 42.

Today is Monday, July 1, the 182nd day of 2019. There are 183 days left in the year.

In 1863, the pivotal, three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg, resulting in a Union victory, began in Pennsylvania.

In 1867, Canada became a self-governing dominion of Great Britain as the British North America Act took effect.

In 1934, Hollywood began enforcing its Production Code subjecting motion pictures to censorship review.

In 1944, delegates from 44 countries began meeting at Bretton Woods, N.H., where they agreed to establish the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

In 1946, the United States exploded a 20-kiloton atomic bomb near Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.

In 1963, the Post Office inaugurated its five-digit ZIP codes.

In 1973, the Drug Enforcement Administration was established.

In 1991, the Warsaw Pact formally disbanded. President George H.W. Bush nominated federal appeals court judge Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, beginning an ultimately successful confirmation process marked by allegations of sexual harassment.

In 1997, Hong Kong reverted to Chinese rule after 156 years as a British colony. Actor Robert Mitchum died in Santa Barbara, Calif., at age 79.

In 2002, the world’s first permanent war crimes tribunal, the International Criminal Court, came into existence.

Last year, Mexican voters, angry over corruption and violence, elected leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as president.