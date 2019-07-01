This day in history

Birthdays: Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos is 90. Jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal is 89. Racing Hall of Famer Richard Petty is 82. Former White House chief of staff John H. Sununu is 80. Former Mexican president Vicente Fox is 77. Writer-comedian Larry David is 72. Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson, is 72. E. Street Band keyboardist Roy Bittan is 70. Actress-model Jerry Hall is 63. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 58. NHL center Joe Thornton is 40. Actress Lindsay Lohan is 33. Actress Margot Robbie is 29.

Today is Tuesday, July 2, the 183rd day of 2019. There are 182 days left in the year.

In 1776, the Continental Congress passed a resolution saying that ‘‘these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States.’’

In 1881, President James A. Garfield was shot by Charles J. Guiteau at the Washington railroad station; Garfield died the following September. (Guiteau was hanged in June 1882.)

In 1917, rioting erupted in East St. Louis, Ill., as white mobs attacked black residents; nearly 50 people, mostly blacks, are believed to have died in the violence.

In 1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.

In 1961, author Ernest Hemingway shot himself to death at his home in Ketchum, Idaho.

In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law a sweeping civil rights bill passed by Congress.

In 1976, the Supreme Court, in Gregg v. Georgia, ruled 7-2 the death penalty was not inherently cruel or unusual.

In 1977, Russian-American author Vladimir Nabokov, 78, died in Montreux, Switzerland.

In 1982, Larry Walters of San Pedro, California, used a lawn chair equipped with 45 helium-filled weather balloons to rise to an altitude of 16,000 feet; he landed eight miles away in Long Beach.

In 1997, Academy Award-winning actor James Stewart died in Beverly Hills, Calif., at age 89.

In 2014, Louis Zamperini, 97, an Olympic runner who survived a bomber crash in the Pacific Ocean, weeks adrift and then years as a Japanese prisoner of war and became the subject of a celebrated book and movie, died in Los Angeles.

Last year, rescue divers in Thailand found 12 boys and their soccer coach, who had been trapped by flooding as they explored a cave more than a week earlier.