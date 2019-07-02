This day in history

Birthdays: Playwright Tom Stoppard is 82. Writer-producer Jay Tarses is 80. Actor Michael Cole (TV: ‘‘The Mod Squad”) is 79. Attorney Gloria Allred is 78. Folk singer Judith Durham (the Seekers) is 76. Actor Kurtwood Smith is 76. Country singer Johnny Lee is 73. Humorist Dave Barry is 72. Actress Betty Buckley is 72. Rock singer-musician Paul Barrere (Little Feat) is 71. Actress Jan Smithers is 70. Actor Bruce Altman is 64. Talk show host Montel Williams is 63. Country singer Aaron Tippin is 61. Rock musician Vince Clarke (Erasure) is 59. Actor Tom Cruise is 57. Actor Thomas Gibson is 57. Actress Hunter Tylo is 57. Actress Connie Nielsen is 55. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is 48. Actor Patrick Wilson is 46. Country singer Trent Tomlinson is 44. Actress Andrea Barber is 43. Actor Ian Anthony Dale is 41. Actress/comedian Jule Klausner is 41. Actress Elizabeth Hendrickson is 40. Actress Olivia Munn is 39.

Today is Wednesday, July 3, the 184th day of 2019. There are 181 days left in the year.

In 1775, General George Washington took command of the Continental Army at Cambridge.

In 1863, the three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania ended in a major victory for the North as Confederate troops failed to breach Union positions during an assault known as Pickett’s Charge.

In 1890, Idaho became the 43rd state of the Union.

In 1944, during World War II, Soviet forces recaptured Minsk from the Germans.

In 1950, the first carrier strikes of the Korean War took place as the USS Valley Forge and the HMS Triumph sent fighter planes against North Korean targets.

In 1971, singer Jim Morrison of the Doors died in Paris at age 27.

In 1976, Israel launched its daring mission to rescue 106 passengers and Air France crew members being held at Entebbe Airport in Uganda by pro-Palestinian hijackers; the commandos succeeded in rescuing all but four of the hostages.

In 1979, Dan White, convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting deaths of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison. (He ended up serving five years.)

In 1987, British millionaire Richard Branson and Per Lindstrand became the first hot-air balloon travelers to cross the Atlantic, parachuting into the sea as their craft went down off the Scottish coast.

In 1988, the USS Vincennes shot down an Iran Air jetliner over the Persian Gulf, killing all 290 people aboard.