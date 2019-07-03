This day in history

Birthdays: Actress Eva Marie Saint is 95. Actress Gina Lollobrigida is 92. Singer Bill Withers is 81. Actor Ed Bernard is 80. Actress Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life’’) is 79. Martha and the Vandellas singer Annette Beard is 76. Broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera is 76. Vietnam War veteran and peace activist Ron Kovic is 73. Earth Wind and Fire drummer Ralph Johnson is 68. Singer John Waite is 67. Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver is 57. Actor-playwright Tracy Letts is 54. Malia Obama is 21.

Today is Thursday, July 4, the 185th day of 2019. There are 180 days left in the year. This is Independence Day.

In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted by delegates to the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia.

In 1802, the US Military Academy officially opened at West Point, New York.

In 1817, ground was broken for the Erie Canal in Rome, N.Y. It was finished in 1825.

In 1826, 50 years to the day after the Declaration of Independence was adopted, former presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died.

In 1831, the fifth president, James Monroe, died in New York City at age 73.

In 1872, the 30th president, Calvin Coolidge, was born in Plymouth, Vt.

In 1939, Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees delivered his famous farewell speech in which he called himself ‘‘the luckiest man on the face of the earth.’’

In 1987, Klaus Barbie, the former Gestapo chief known as the ‘‘Butcher of Lyon,’’ was convicted by a French court of crimes against humanity and sentenced to life in prison (he died in 1991).

In 1997, NASA’s Pathfinder spacecraft landed on Mars, inaugurating a new era in the search for life on the red planet.

In 2009, former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair was fatally shot in a Nashville condo by his mistress, Sahel Kazemi, who then killed herself.

In 2017, the United States confirmed that North Korea had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, as the North had boasted.