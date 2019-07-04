This day in history

In 1811, Venezuela became the first South American country to declare independence from Spain.

Birthdays: Actress Shirley Knight is 83. Singer-musician Robbie Robertson is 76. Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 71. Rock star Huey Lewis is 69. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rich ‘‘Goose’’ Gossage is 68. Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn is 60. Actress Edie Falco is 56. California Angels player Shohei Ohtani is 25.

Today is Friday, July 5, the 186th day of 2019. There are 179 days left in the year.

In 1865, the Secret Service Division of the Treasury Department was founded, with the mission of suppressing counterfeit currency.

In 1946, the bikini, created by Louis Reard, was modeled by Micheline Bernardini during a poolside Paris fashion show.

Advertisement

In 1947, Larry Doby made his debut with the Cleveland Indians, becoming the first black player in the American League three months after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the National League.

In 1954, Elvis Presley’s first commercial recording session took place at Sun Records in Memphis; the song he recorded was ‘‘That’s All Right.’’

In 1971, President Nixon certified the 26th Amendment to the Constitution, which lowered the minimum voting age from 21 to 18.

In 1975, Arthur Ashe became the first black man to win a Wimbledon singles title as he defeated Jimmy Connors, 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

In 1977, Pakistan’s army, led by General Mohammad Zia ul-Haq, seized power from President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (Bhutto was executed in 1979).

In 2009, Roger Federer won his record 15th Grand Slam title when he outlasted Andy Roddick 5-7, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5), 3-6, 16-14 in a marathon match for his sixth Wimbledon championship.

Last year, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned amid ethics scandals that prompted more than a dozen federal and congressional investigations; deputy administrator Andrew Wheeler, a former coal industry lobbyist, was named to take over as acting administrator.