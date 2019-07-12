This day in history
Today is Saturday, July 13, the 194th day of 2019. There are 171 days left in the year.
Birthdays: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (TV: ‘‘Jeopardy!”) is 95. Actor Patrick Stewart is 79. Actor Harrison Ford is 77. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 73. Rock musician Gonzalo Martinez De La Cotera is 57. Roots singer/songwriter Paul Thorn is 55. Country singer Neil Thrasher is 54. Actor Ken Jeong is 50. Actor Fran Kranz is 38. Actress Aya Cash is 37. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 37. Actor Colton Haynes is 31.
In 1863, deadly rioting against the Civil War military draft erupted in New York City. (The insurrection was put down three days later.)
In 1960, John F. Kennedy won the Democratic presidential nomination on the first ballot at his party’s convention in Los Angeles.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to be U.S. Solicitor General; Marshall became the first black jurist appointed to the post. (Two years later, Johnson nominated Marshall to the U.S. Supreme Court.)
In 1973, former presidential aide Alexander P. Butterfield revealed to Senate Watergate Committee staff members the existence of President Richard Nixon’s secret White House taping system. (Butterfield’s public revelation came three days later.)
In 1978, Lee Iacocca was fired as president of Ford Motor Co. by chairman Henry Ford II.