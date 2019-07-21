This day in history

Birthdays: Former Senate majority leader Bob Dole, Republican of Kansas, is 96. Actor-comedian Orson Bean is 91. Author Tom Robbins is 87. Actress Louise Fletcher is 85. Jeopardy host Alex Trebek is 79. Singer George Clinton is 78. Actor-singer Bobby Sherman is 76. Movie writer-director Paul Schrader is 73. Actor Danny Glover is 73. Actor-director Albert Brooks is 72. Rock singer Don Henley is 72. Movie composer Alan Menken is 70. Jazz guitarist Al Di Meola is 65. Actor Willem Dafoe is 64. Indigo Girls singer Emily Saliers is 56. Actor John Leguizamo is 55. Actor-comedian David Spade is 55. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 46. Actress Selena Gomez is 27.

Today is Monday, July 22, the 203rd day of 2019. There are 162 days left in the year.

In 1587, an English colony fated to vanish under mysterious circumstances was established on Roanoke Island off North Carolina.

In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger was shot to death by federal agents in Chicago, where he had just seen the Clark Gable movie ‘‘Manhattan Melodrama.’’

In 1937, the Senate rejected President Franklin Roosevelt’s plan to add more justices to the Supreme Court.

In 1942, the Nazis began transporting Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto to the Treblinka concentration camp.

In 1975, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in voting to restore the American citizenship of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

In 1991, police in Milwaukee arrested Jeffrey Dahmer, who later confessed to murdering 17 men and boys (Dahmer ended up being beaten to death by a fellow prison inmate).

In 2009, President Barack Obama told a prime-time press conference that Cambridge police had acted ‘‘stupidly’’ in the arrest of prominent black scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr., and that despite racial progress, blacks and Hispanics were still singled out unfairly for arrest.

In 2011, Anders Breivik, a self-described ‘‘militant nationalist,’’ massacred 69 people at a Norwegian island youth retreat after detonating a bomb in nearby Oslo that killed eight others.

Last year, a man walking along a Toronto street fired a handgun into cafes, killing two people, authorities said Faisal Hussain, described as an emotionally disturbed loner, fatally shot himself after the rampage.