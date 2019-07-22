This day in history

Birthdays: Concert pianist Leon Fleisher is 91. Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy is 83. Actor Ronny Cox is 81. Radio personality Don Imus is 79. Singer-songwriter John Hall is 71. Actress Belinda Montgomery is 69. Actress-writer Lydia Cornell is 66. Actor Woody Harrelson is 58. Actor Eriq Lasalle is 57. Guns N’ Roses’ guitarist Slash is 54. Country singer Alison Krauss is 48. Comedian Marlon Wayans is 47. Country singer Shannon Brown is 46. Retired Red Sox All-Star Nomar Garciaparra is 46. Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky is 46. Rhythm-and-blues singer Michelle Williams is 39. Actor Daniel Radcliffe is 30.

Today is Tuesday, July 23, the 204th day of 2019. There are 161 days left in the year.

In 1829, William Austin Burt received a patent for his ‘‘typographer,’’ a forerunner of the typewriter.

In 1962, the first public TV transmissions over Telstar 1 took place during a special program featuring live shots beamed from the United States to Europe, and vice versa.

In 1967, five days of deadly rioting erupted in Detroit as an early morning police raid on an unlicensed bar resulted in a confrontation with local residents that escalated into violence; 43 people, mostly blacks, were killed.

In 1996, at the Atlanta Olympics, Kerri Strug made a heroic final vault despite torn ligaments in her left ankle as the US women gymnasts clinched their first-ever Olympic team gold medal.

In 1999, space shuttle Columbia blasted off with Chandra, the world’s most powerful X-ray telescope, and Eileen Collins, the first woman to command a US space flight.

In 2003, Massachusetts’ Attorney General Thomas Reilly issued a report saying clergy members and others in the Boston Archdiocese probably had sexually abused more than 1,000 people over a period of six decades.

In 2011, singer Amy Winehouse, 27, was found dead in her London home from accidental alcohol poisoning.

Last year, the White House said President Trump was considering revoking the security clearances of six former top national security officials who had been critical of his administration.