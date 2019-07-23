This day in history

Birthdays: Actor John Aniston is 86. Political cartoonist Pat Oliphant is 84. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 83. Actor Mark Goddard is 83. Actor Chris Sarandon is 77. Comedian Gallagher is 73. Actor Robert Hays is 72. Former Republican national chairman Marc Racicot is 71. Actor Michael Richards is 70. Actress Lynda Carter is 68. Movie director Gus Van Sant is 67. Former senator Claire McCaskill, Missouri Democrat, is 66. Country singer Pam Tillis is 62. Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone is 56. Retired MLB All-Star Barry Bonds is 55. Actress-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 51. Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is 50. Basketball player-turned-actor Rick Fox is 50. Actress Elisabeth Moss is 37. Actress Anna Paquin is 37. Boston Bruins’ center Patrice Bergeron is 34.

Today is Wednesday, July 24, the 205th day of 2019. There are 160 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1866, Tennessee became the first state to be readmitted to the Union after the Civil War.

In 1915, the SS Eastland, a passenger ship carrying more than 2,500 people, rolled onto its side while docked at the Clark Street Bridge on the Chicago River; an estimated 844 people died in the disaster.

In 1937, the state of Alabama dropped charges against four of the nine young black men accused of raping two white women in the ‘‘Scottsboro Case.’’

In 1959, during a visit to Moscow, Vice President Richard Nixon engaged in his famous ‘‘Kitchen Debate’’ with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

In 1969, the Apollo 11 astronauts — two of whom had been the first men to set foot on the moon — splashed down safely in the Pacific.

In 1974, the US Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Nixon had to turn over subpoenaed White House tape recordings to the Watergate special prosecutor.

In 1998, a gunman burst into the US Capitol, killing two police officers before being shot and captured. (The shooter, Russell Eugene Weston Jr., is being held in a federal mental facility.)

Advertisement

In 2009, trying to tamp down a national uproar over race, President Obama acknowledged using unfortunate words in declaring that Cambridge police had ‘‘acted stupidly’’ in arresting black scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr., adding he’d invited the Harvard professor and Sergeant James Crowley, the arresting officer, for ‘‘a beer here in the White House.’’

In 2017, in a speech to a national Boy Scout gathering in West Virginia, President Trump railed against his enemies and promoted his political agenda, bringing an angry reaction from some parents and former Scouts from both parties.

Last year, Ivanka Trump announced the shutdown of her fashion line, which had been targeted by boycotts and prompted concerns about conflicts of interest.