This day in history

In 1866, Ulysses S. Grant was named General of the Army of the United States, the first officer to hold the rank.

Birthdays: Rock musician Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds) is 76. Rock musician Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) is 68. Singer-musician Jem Finer (The Pogues) is 64. Model-actress Iman is 64. Lotjonen (Apocalyptica) is 51. Actor James Lafferty is 34. Actor Michael Welch is 32. Actor Pierce Gagnon is 14.

Today is Thursday, July 25, the 206th day of 2019. There are 159 days left in the year.

In 1946, the United States detonated an atomic bomb near Bikini Atoll in the Pacific in the first underwater test of the device.

In 1952, Puerto Rico became a self-governing commonwealth of the United States.

In 1956, the Italian liner SS Andrea Doria collided with the Swedish passenger ship Stockholm off the New England coast late at night and began sinking; 51 people — 46 from the Andrea Doria, five from the Stockholm — were killed. (The Andrea Doria capsized and sank the following morning.)

In 1960, a Woolworth’s store in Greensboro, North Carolina, that had been the scene of a sit-in protest against its whites-only lunch counter dropped its segregation policy.

In 1972, the notorious Tuskegee syphilis experiment came to light as The Associated Press reported that for the previous four decades, the US Public Health Service, in conjunction with the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, had been allowing poor, rural, black male patients with syphilis to go without treatment, even allowing them to die, as a way of studying the disease.

In 1984, Soviet cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya became the first woman to walk in space.

In 1994, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Jordan’s King Hussein signed a declaration at the White House ending their countries’ 46-year-old formal state of war.

In 2000, a New York-bound Air France Concorde crashed outside Paris shortly after takeoff, killing all 109 people on board and four people on the ground; it was the first-ever crash of the supersonic jet.

In 2002, Zacarias Moussaoui declared he was guilty of conspiracy in the September 11 attacks, then dramatically withdrew his plea at his arraignment in Alexandria, Va.

In 2014, President Barack Obama met at the White House with the presidents of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador; afterward, he urged the leaders and congressional Republicans to help ease the influx of minors and migrant families crossing the southwest border of the United States.

Last year, after a White House meeting, President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker announced they had agreed to work toward ‘‘zero tariffs’’ and ‘‘zero subsidies’’ on non-automobile goods.