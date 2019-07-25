This day in history

In 1775, the Continental Congress established a Post Office and appointed Benjamin Franklin its postmaster general.

Birthdays: Singer Darlene Love is 78. Rolling Stones’ singer Mick Jagger is 76. Movie director Peter Hyams is 76. Actress Helen Mirren is 74. Actress Susan George is 69. Olympic gold medal figure skater Dorothy Hamill is 63. Actor Kevin Spacey is 60. Actress Sandra Bullock is 55. Actor Jeremy Piven is 54. Actor Jason Statham is 52. Actress Kate Beckinsale is 46. Actor Gary Owen is 46. Actress Bianca Santos is 29.

Today is Friday, July 26, the 207th day of 2019. There are 158 days left in the year.

In 1953, Fidel Castro began his revolt against Fulgencio Batista with an unsuccessful attack on an army barracks in eastern Cuba. (Castro ousted Batista in 1959.)

In 1956, the Italian liner Andrea Doria sank off New England, some 11 hours after colliding with the Swedish liner Stockholm; at least 51 people died.

In 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In 2002, the Republican-led House voted, 295-132, to create an enormous Homeland Security Department in the biggest government reorganization in decades.

In 2014, Hamas resumed rocket fire on Israel after rejecting its offer to extend a humanitarian cease-fire, the latest setback in international efforts to negotiate an end to the Gaza war.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton became the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

In 2017, President Trump announced on Twitter that he would not ‘‘accept or allow’’ transgender people to serve in the US military. (After a legal battle, the Defense Department approved a new policy requiring most individuals to serve in their birth gender.)

Last year, as a deadline set by a federal judge arrived, the Trump administration said more than 1,800 children who were separated from their families at the Mexico border had been reunited with parents and sponsors; hundreds more remained apart.