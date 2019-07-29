This day in history

Birthdays: Former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig is 85. Blues guitarist Buddy Guy is 83. Movie director Peter Bogdanovich is 80. Feminist activist Eleanor Smeal is 80. Former representative Patricia Schroeder is 79. Singer Paul Anka is 78. Jazz saxophonist David Sanborn is 74. Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is 72. Blues guitarist Otis Taylor is 71. Actor Frank Stallone is 69. Actress Delta Burke is 63. Law professor Anita Hill is 63. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 61. Movie director Richard Linklater is 59. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 58. Actress Lisa Kudrow is 56. Actor Simon Baker is 50. Movie director Christopher Nolan is 49. Actress Hilary Swank is 45. Olympic gold medal beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor is 42. Actress Jaime Pressly is 42. Soccer player Hope Solo is 38. Actress Gina Rodriguez is 35.

Today is Tuesday, July 30, the 211th day of 2019. There are 154 days left in the year.

In 1619, the first representative assembly in America convened in Jamestown in the Virginia Colony.

In 1729, Baltimore, Md., was founded.

In 1792, the French national anthem ‘‘La Marseillaise,’’ by Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle, was first sung in Paris by troops arriving from Marseille.

In 1916, German saboteurs blew up a munitions plant on Black Tom, an island near Jersey City, N.J., killing about a dozen people.

In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a bill creating a women’s auxiliary agency in the Navy known as ‘‘Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service’’ — WAVES for short.

In 1945, the Portland class heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis, having just delivered components of the atomic bomb to Tinian in the Mariana Islands, was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine; only 317 out of nearly 1,200 men survived.

In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure making ‘‘In God We Trust’’ the national motto, replacing ‘‘E Pluribus Unum’’ (Out of many, one).

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a measure creating Medicare, which began operating the following year.

In 1975, former Teamsters union president Jimmy Hoffa disappeared in suburban Detroit; although presumed dead, his remains have never been found.

In 2001, Robert Mueller, President George W. Bush’s choice to head the FBI, promised the Senate Judiciary Committee that if confirmed, he would move forcefully to fix problems at the agency. (Mueller became FBI director on Sept. 4, 2001, a week before the 9/11 attacks.)

In 2009, Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Sargeant James Crowley, the Cambridge police officer who’d arrested him for disorderly conduct at his home, had beers with President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss the dispute that unleashed a furor over racial profiling in America.

In 2014, three Israeli artillery shells slammed into a UN school in Gaza crowded with some 3,300 people; the shells, which Israel said came in response to mortar fire nearby, killed 17 people.

Last year, about 27,000 people remained evacuated because of a Northern California wildfire near Redding that destroyed more than 800 homes and left two firefighters and four civilians dead.