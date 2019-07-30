This day in history

Birthdays: Actor Don Murray is 90. Jazz composer-guitarist Kenny Burrell is 88. Actress Geraldine Chaplin is 75. Former movie studio executive Sherry Lansing is 75. Former Massachusetts governor William Weld is 74. Singer Gary Lewis is 74. Tennis Hall of Famer Evonne Goolagong Cawley is 68. Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick is 63. Entrepreneur Mark Cuban is 61. Musician Fatboy Slim is 56. Author J.K. Rowling is 54. Country singer-musician Zac Brown is 41. Actor-producer-writer B.J. Novak is 40. NHL center Evgeni Malkin is 33. Hip-hop artist Lil Uzi Vert is 25.

Today is Wednesday, July 31, the 212th day of 2019. There are 153 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1715, a fleet of Spanish ships carrying gold, silver, and jewelry sank during a hurricane off the east Florida coast; of some 2,500 crew members, more than 1,000 died.

In 1777, during the Revolutionary War, the Marquis de Lafayette, a 19-year-old French nobleman, was made a major-general in the American Continental Army.

In 1954, Pakistan’s K2 was conquered as two members of an Italian expedition, Achille Compagnoni and Lino Lacedelli, reached the summit.

In 1964, the American space probe Ranger 7 reached the moon, transmitting pictures back to Earth before impacting the lunar surface.

In 1970, ‘‘The Huntley-Brinkley Report’’ came to an end after nearly 14 years as co-anchor Chet Huntley signed off for the last time; the broadcast was renamed ‘‘NBC Nightly News.’’

In 1971, Apollo 15 crew members David Scott and James Irwin became the first astronauts to use a lunar rover on the surface of the moon.

In 1972, Democratic vice presidential candidate Thomas Eagleton withdrew from the ticket with George McGovern following disclosures that Eagleton had once undergone psychiatric treatment.

In 1991, President George H.W. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in Moscow.

Advertisement

In 2002, a bomb exploded inside a cafeteria at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, killing nine people, including five Americans.

In 2008, scientists reported the Phoenix spacecraft had confirmed the presence of ice in Martian soil.

In 2014, the CIA’s insistence that it did not spy on its Senate overseers collapsed with the release of a stark report by the agency’s internal watchdog documenting improper computer surveillance and obstructionist behavior by CIA officers. The death toll from the worst recorded Ebola outbreak in history surpassed 700 in West Africa.

Last year, jury selection began in the trial of Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman; he was accused of failing to report tens of millions of dollars in Ukrainian political consulting fees. (Manafort was sentenced to a total of seven and a half years in prison after being convicted at trial in Virginia and pleading guilty in Washington to two conspiracy counts.)