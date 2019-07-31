This day in history

Birthdays: Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 88. Former Senator Alfonse D’Amato, New York Republican, is 82. Actor Giancarlo Giannini is 77. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams is 69. Blues singer-musician Robert Cray is 66. Singer Michael Penn is 61. Rock singer Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) is 60. Rock singer-musician Suzi Gardner (L7) is 59. Rapper Chuck D (Public Enemy) is 59. Actor Jesse Borrego is 57. Actor Demian Bichir is 56. Rapper Coolio is 56. Actor John Carroll Lynch is 56. Rock singer Adam Duritz (Counting Crows) is 55. Actress Tempestt Bledsoe is 46. Actor Jason Momoa is 40.

Today is Thursday, Aug. 1, the 213th day of 2019. There are 152 days left in the year.

In 1714, Britain’s Queen Anne died at age 49; she was succeeded by George I.

In 1876, Colorado was admitted as the 38th state.

In 1907, the US Army Signal Corps established an aeronautical division, the forerunner of the US Air Force.

In 1914, Germany declared war on Russia at the onset of World War I.

In 1936, the Olympics opened in Berlin with a ceremony presided over by Adolf Hitler.

In 1944, an uprising broke out in Warsaw, Poland, against Nazi occupation; the revolt lasted two months before collapsing.

In 1957, the United States and Canada announced they had agreed to create the North American Air Defense Command (NORAD).

In 1966, Charles Joseph Whitman, 25, went on an armed rampage at the University of Texas in Austin that killed 14 people, most of whom were shot by Whitman while he was perched in the clock tower of the main campus building.

In 1981, the rock music video channel MTV made its debut.

In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley confirmed they’d been secretly married 11 weeks earlier.

In 2007, the eight-lane Interstate 35W bridge, a major Minneapolis artery, collapsed into the Mississippi River during evening rush hour, killing 13 people.

In 2013, Russia granted Edward Snowden asylum, allowing the National Security Agency leaker to slip out of the Moscow airport where he had been holed up for weeks.

In 2014, President Barack Obama said that the United States had ‘‘tortured’’ al Qaeda detainees captured after 9/11, adding, ‘‘We did some things that were contrary to our values.’’