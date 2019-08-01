This day in history

In 1776, members of the Second Continental Congress began attaching their signatures to the Declaration of Independence.

Birthdays: Actor Nehemiah Persoff is 100. The Band keyboardist Garth Hudson is 82. Singer Kathy Lennon is 76. Actor Butch Patrick (Eddie on ‘‘The Munsters”) is 66. Senator Jacky Rosen, Nevada Democrat, is 62. Actress Victoria Jackson is 60. Actress Mary-Louise Parker is 55.

Today is Friday, Aug. 2, the 214th day of 2019. There are 151 days left in the year.

In 1876, frontiersman ‘‘Wild Bill’’ Hickok was shot and killed while playing poker at a saloon in Deadwood, Dakota Territory, by Jack McCall, who was later hanged.

In 1921, a jury in Chicago acquitted several former members of the Chicago White Sox baseball team and two others of conspiring to defraud the public in the ‘‘Black Sox’’ scandal.

In 1923, the 29th president, Warren Harding, died in San Francisco; Vice President Calvin Coolidge became president.

In 1974, former White House counsel John W. Dean III was sentenced to one to four years in prison for obstruction of justice in the Watergate cover-up. (He served four months.)

In 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait, seizing control of the oil-rich emirate. (The Iraqis were later driven out.)

Last year, Apple became the first publicly-traded company to be valued at $1 trillion.