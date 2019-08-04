This day in history

In 1864, during the Civil War, Union Admiral David G. Farragut led his fleet to victory in the Battle of Mobile Bay in Alabama.

Birthdays: Actor John Saxon is 83. Actress Loni Anderson is 74. Rock singer Rick Derringer is 72. Actress Maureen McCormick is 63. Author David Baldacci is 59. Actress Janet McTeer is 58. Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing is 57. Director James Gunn is 53. Actor Jesse Williams is 39. Actress Olivia Holt is 22.

Today is Monday, Aug. 5, the 217th day of 2019. There are 148 days left in the year.

In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the 200-meter dash at the Berlin Olympics, collecting the third of his four gold medals.

In 1962, South African anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela was arrested on charges of leaving the country without a passport and inciting workers to strike; it was the beginning of 27 years of imprisonment. Actress Marilyn Monroe, 36, was found dead in her Los Angeles home; her death was ruled a probable suicide from ‘‘acute barbiturate poisoning.’’

In 1964, Navy pilot Everett Alvarez Jr. became the first American flier to be shot down and captured by North Vietnam; he was held prisoner until February 1973.

In 1967, the US space probe Mariner 7 flew by Mars, sending back photographs.

In 1974, the White House released transcripts of subpoenaed tape recordings showing that President Nixon and his chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman, had discussed a plan in June 1972 to use the CIA to thwart the FBI’s Watergate investigation; revelation of the tape sparked Nixon’s resignation.

In 1981, the federal government began firing air traffic controllers on strike.

In 1991, Democratic congressional leaders formally launched an investigation into whether the 1980 Reagan-Bush campaign had secretly conspired with Iran to delay release of American hostages until after the presidential election, thereby preventing an ‘‘October surprise’’ that supposedly would have benefited President Carter. (A task force later concluded there was ‘‘no credible evidence’’ of such a deal.)

In 2002, the coral-encrusted gun turret of the Civil War ironclad USS Monitor was raised from the floor of the Atlantic, nearly 140 years after the historic warship sank during a storm.

In 2014, US Major General Harold Greene was shot to death near Kabul in one of the bloodiest insider attacks in the long Afghanistan war; the gunman, dressed as an Afghan soldier, turned on allied troops.

Last year, President Trump tweeted that a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower involving his son and a lawyer with Kremlin connections had been aimed at collecting information about his opponent, an apparent change from an assertion that the meeting ‘‘primarily’’ dealt with adoption of Russian children.