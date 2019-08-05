This day in history

In 1806, the Holy Roman Empire went out of existence as Emperor Francis II abdicated.

Birthdays: Children’s performer Ella Jenkins is 95. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 81. Actress Stepfanie Kramer is 63. Actress Faith Prince is 62. Rhythm-and-blues singer Randy DeBarge is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson is 54. Movie writer-director M. Night Shyamalan is 49. Singer-actor David Campbell is 46. Actress Vera Farmiga is 46. Actress Melissa George is 43. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 38.

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 6, the 218th day of 2019. There are 147 days left in the year.

In 1890, Cy Young gained the first of his 511 major league victories as he pitched the Cleveland Spiders to a win over the Chicago Colts (however, the score is a matter of dispute, with some sources saying 6-1, and others saying 8-1).

In 1911, actress-comedian Lucille Ball was born in Jamestown, N.Y.

In 1914, Austria-Hungary declared war against Russia and Serbia declared war against Germany.

In 1926, Gertrude Ederle became the first woman to swim the English Channel, arriving in Kingsdown, England, from France in 14 1/2 hours.

In 1945, during World War II, the US B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code-named ‘‘Little Boy’’ on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 140,000 deaths. (Three days later, the United States exploded a nuclear device over Nagasaki; five days after that, Imperial Japan surrendered.)

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act.

In 1978, Pope Paul VI died at Castel Gandolfo at age 80.

In 1991, the World Wide Web made its public debut as a means of accessing web pages over the Internet.

In 2009, Sonia Sotomayor was confirmed as the first Hispanic Supreme Court justice by a Senate vote of 68-31. John Hughes, 59, Hollywood’s youth movie director of the 1980s and ‘90s, died in New York City.

In 2013, Army Major Nidal Malik Hasan went on trial at Fort Hood, Texas, charged with killing 13 people and wounding 32 others in a 2009 attack. (Hasan, who admitted carrying out the attack, was convicted and sentenced to death.)

Last year, twin Northern California wildfires grew to become the largest wildfire in state history, burning more than 440 square miles north of San Francisco. A set of US sanctions against Iran that had been eased by the Obama administration under the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal went back into effect.