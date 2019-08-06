This day in history

Birthdays: Magician and author James Randi is 91. Former MLB pitcher Don Larsen is 90. Humorist Garrison Keillor is 77. Singer B.J. Thomas is 77. Former FBI director Robert Mueller is 75. Actor John Glover is 75. Former diplomat and talk show host Alan Keyes is 69. Country singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell is 69. Actor Wayne Knight is 64. Marathon runner Alberto Salazar is 61. Actor David Duchovny is 59. Jazz pianist Marcus Roberts is 56. Actor Michael Shannon is 45. Actress Charlize Theron is 44. NHL center Sidney Crosby is 32. MLB All-Star Mike Trout is 28.

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 7, the 219th day of 2019. There are 146 days left in the year.

In 1782, General George Washington created the Order of the Purple Heart, a decoration to recognize merit in enlisted men and noncommissioned officers.

In 1789, the US Department of War was established by Congress.

In 1942, the US and other allied forces landed at Guadalcanal, marking the start of the first major allied offensive in the Pacific during World War II. (Japanese forces eventually abandoned the island.)

In 1959, the United States launched the Explorer 6 satellite, which sent back images of Earth.

In 1961, Yale psychology professor Stanley Milgram began conducting his controversial human behavior experiments concerning obedience toward authority figures.

In 1964, Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, giving President Johnson broad powers in dealing with reported North Vietnamese attacks on US forces.

In 1989, a plane carrying US Representative Mickey Leland, Democrat of Texas, and 14 others disappeared over Ethiopia. (The wreckage of the plane was found six days later; there were no survivors.)

In 1998, terrorist bombs at US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania killed 224 people, including 12 Americans.

In 2000, Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore selected Connecticut Senator Joseph Lieberman as his running mate; Lieberman became the first Jewish person on a major party’s presidential ticket.

In 2010, Elena Kagan was sworn in as the 112th justice and fourth woman to serve on the US Supreme Court.

In 2014, President Obama authorized US airstrikes in northern Iraq as Islamic militants advanced.

Last year, Sharice Davids won a Democratic congressional primary in Kansas, becoming the state’s first Native American and lesbian nominee for Congress. (Davids went on to become one of the first two Native American women elected to the House.)