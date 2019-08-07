This day in history

Birthdays: Actress Nita Talbot is 89. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 82. Actress Connie Stevens is 81. Actor Larry Wilcox is 72. Actor Keith Carradine is 70. Movie director Martin Brest is 68. Percussionist Anton Fig is 66. Actor Donny Most is 66. TV personality Deborah Norville is 61. U2 guitarist The Edge is 58. Rhythm-and-blues singer Drew Lachey (98 Degrees) is 43. Tennis player Roger Federer is 38. Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is 30. Pop singer Shawn Mendes is 21.

Today is Thursday, Aug. 8, the 220th day of 2019. There are 145 days left in the year.

In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte set sail for St. Helena to spend the remainder of his days in exile.

In 1876, Thomas A. Edison received a patent for his mimeograph.

In 1942, during World War II, six Nazi saboteurs who were captured after landing in the United States were executed in Washington, D.C.; two others who cooperated with authorities were spared.

In 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew branded as ‘‘damned lies’’ reports he had taken kickbacks from government contracts in Maryland, and vowed not to resign — which he ended up doing.

In 1974, President Richard Nixon, facing damaging new revelations in the Watergate scandal, announced he would resign the following day.

In 2002, Saddam Hussein organized a big military parade and then warned ‘‘the forces of evil’’ not to attack Iraq as he sought once more to shift the debate away from world demands that he live up to agreements that ended the Gulf War.

In 2003, the Boston Roman Catholic archdiocese offered $55 million to settle more than 500 lawsuits stemming from alleged sex abuse by priests. (The archdiocese later settled for $85 million.)

In 2006, Roger Goodell was chosen as the NFL’s next commissioner.

In 2009, Sonia Sotomayor was sworn in as the US Supreme Court’s first Hispanic and third female justice. A small plane collided with a sightseeing helicopter over the Hudson River in New York City, killing nine people, including five Italian tourists. Typhoon Morakot slammed into Taiwan, leaving more than 670 either dead or missing (the typhoon also killed 22 people in the Philippines and eight in China).

In 2014, the US unleashed its first airstrikes against the Islamic State group in northern Iraq amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Last year, the United States said it would impose new sanctions on Russia for illegally using a chemical weapon in an attempt to kill a former spy and his daughter in Britain.