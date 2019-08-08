This day in history

Birthdays: Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy is 91. Tennis Hall of Famer Rod Laver is 81. Jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette is 77. Comedian-director David Steinberg is 77. Actor Sam Elliott is 75. Actress Melanie Griffith is 62. Actress Amanda Bearse is 61. Hockey Hall of Famer Brett Hull is 55. Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is 52. NHL player-turned-coach Rod Brind’Amour of the St. Louis Blues is 49. TV anchor Chris Cuomo is 49. Latin rock singer Juanes is 47. A ctress Jessica Capshaw is 43.

Tday is Friday, Aug. 9, the 221st day of 2019. There are 144 days left in the year.

In 1854, Henry David Thoreau’s ‘‘Walden,’’ which described his experiences while living near Walden Pond in Concord, was published.

In 1936, Jesse Owens won his fourth gold medal at the Berlin Olympics as the United States took first place in the 400-meter relay.

In 1945, three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, a US B-29 Superfortress code-named Bockscar dropped a nuclear device over Nagasaki, killing an estimated 74,000 people.

In 1969, actress Sharon Tate and four other people were found brutally slain at Tate’s Los Angeles home; cult leader Charles Manson and a group of his followers were convicted of the crime.

In 1974, Vice President Gerald R. Ford became the nation’s 38th chief executive as President Nixon’s resignation took effect.

In 1982, a federal judge in Washington ordered John W. Hinckley Jr., who’d been acquitted of shooting President Ronald Reagan and three others by reason of insanity, committed to a mental hospital.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan nominated Lauro Cavazos to be secretary of education; Cavazos became the first Hispanic person to serve in the Cabinet.

In 1995, Jerry Garcia, lead singer of the Grateful Dead, died in Forest Knolls, Calif., of a heart attack at age 53.

In 2014, Michael Brown Jr., an unarmed 18-year-old black man, was shot to death by a police officer following an altercation in Ferguson, Mo.; Brown’s death led to sometimes-violent protests in Ferguson and other US cities, spawning a national ‘‘Black Lives Matter’’ movement.

Last year, Vice President Mike Pence announced plans for a new, separate US Space Force as a sixth military service by 2020. The parents of first lady Melania Trump were sworn in as US citizens; they had been living in the country as permanent residents.