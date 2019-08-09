This day <br/>in history

In 1861, Confederate forces routed Union troops in the Battle of Wilson’s Creek in Missouri, the first major engagement of the Civil War west of the Mississippi River.

Birthdays: Actress Rhonda Fleming is 96. Singer Ronnie Spector is 76. Rock singer-musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) is 72. Actor Chris Caldovino is 56. Singer Neneh Cherry is 55. Singer Aaron Hall is 55. Boxer Riddick Bowe is 52. Actor Sean Blakemore is 52. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lorraine Pearson (Five Star) is 52. Actor Aaron Staton is 39. Actor Ryan Eggold is 35. Actor Lucas Till is 29. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is 22.

Today is Saturday, Aug. 10, the 222nd day of 2019. There are 143 days left in the year.

In 1945, a day after the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Imperial Japan conveyed its willingness to surrender provided the status of Emperor Hirohito remained unchanged.

In 1969, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were murdered in their Los Angeles home by members of Charles Manson’s cult, one day after actress Sharon Tate and four other people were slain.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed a measure providing $20,000 payments to still-living Japanese-Americans who were interned by their government during World War II.

In 1995, Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols were charged with 11 counts in the Oklahoma City bombing (McVeigh was convicted of murder and executed; Nichols was convicted of conspiracy and involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to life in prison).

In 2006, British authorities announced they had thwarted a terrorist plot to simultaneously blow up 10 aircraft heading to the US using explosives smuggled in hand luggage.

In 2008, at the Beijing Olympics, Michael Phelps began his long march toward eight gold medals by winning the 400-meter individual medley in 4:03.84 — smashing his own world record.