This day in history

In 1909, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home to the Indianapolis 500, opened.

Birthdays: Actor George Hamilton is 80. Actress Dana Ivey is 78. Actress Jennifer Warren is 78. Rock guitarist-musician Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits) is 70. Singer Kid Creole is 69. Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny is 65. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 56. Tennis Hall of Famer Pete Sampras is 48. Actor Casey Affleck is 44.

Today is Monday, Aug. 12, the 224th day of 2019. There are 141 days left in the year.

In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt nominated Hugo Black to the Supreme Court.

In 1939, the MGM movie musical ‘‘The Wizard of Oz,’’ starring Judy Garland, had its world premiere at the Strand Theater in Oconomowoc, Wisc.

In 1944, during World War II, Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., eldest son of Joseph and Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, was killed with his co-pilot when their explosives-laden Navy plane blew up over England.

In 1953, the Soviet Union conducted a secret test of its first hydrogen bomb.

In 1981, IBM introduced its first personal computer, the model 5150, in New York.

In 1985, the world’s worst single-aircraft disaster occurred as a crippled Japan Airlines Boeing 747 on a domestic flight crashed into a mountain, killing 520 people. (Four people survived.)

In 1992, after 14 months of negotiations, the United States, Mexico, and Canada announced in Washington that they had concluded the North American Free Trade Agreement.

In 2000, the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk and its 118-man crew were lost during naval exercises in the Barents Sea.

In 2013, James ‘‘Whitey’’ Bulger, the feared Boston mob boss who became one of the nation’s most-wanted fugitives, was convicted in a string of 11 killings and dozens of other crimes, many of them committed while he was said to be an FBI informant. (He was sentenced to life; he was fatally beaten at a West Virginia prison in 2018 a few hours after being transferred from a facility in Florida.)

In 2014, Lauren Bacall, 89, the actress who created on-screen magic with Humphrey Bogart and off-screen magic in one of Hollywood’s most storied marriages, died in New York.

In 2017, a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in the Virginia college town of Charlottesville, killing Heather Heyer and hurting more than a dozen others. (The attacker, James Alex Fields, was sentenced to life in prison).