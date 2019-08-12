This day in history

Birthdays: Former surgeon general Joycelyn Elders is 86. Actor Kevin Tighe is 75. Former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen is 73. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 71. High wire aerialist Philippe Petit is 70. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke is 70. Golf Hall of Famer Betsy King is 64. Movie director Paul Greengrass is 64. Actor Danny Bonaduce is 60. Actor John Slattery is 57. Actress Debi Mazar is 55. Actress Quinn Cummings is 52. F ormer White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is 37. Actor Eme Ikwuakor is 35. Pop-rock singer James Morrison is 35.

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 13, the 225th day of 2019. There are 140 days left in the year.

In 1846, the American flag was raised in Los Angeles for the first time.

In 1889, William Gray of Hartford received a patent for a coin-operated telephone.

In 1910, Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, died in London at age 90.

In 1960, the first two-way telephone conversation by satellite took place with the help of Echo 1.

In 1961, East Germany sealed off the border between Berlin’s eastern and western sectors before building a wall that would divide the city for the next 28 years.

In 1967, the crime caper biopic ‘‘Bonnie and Clyde,’’ starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, had its US premiere; the movie, directed by Arthur Penn, was considered shocking as well as innovative for its graphic portrayal of violence.

In 1995, baseball Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle died at a Dallas hospital of rapidly spreading liver cancer; he was 63.

In 2003, Libya agreed to set up a $2.7 billion fund for families of the 270 people killed in the 1988 Pan Am bombing.

In 2008, a man barged into the Arkansas Democratic headquarters in Little Rock and opened fire, killing state party chairman Bill Gwatney before speeding off in a pickup. (Police later shot and killed the gunman, Timothy Dale Johnson.) Michael Phelps swam into history as the winningest Olympic athlete ever with his 10th and 11th career gold medals.

In 2014,Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos died when the small plane carrying him and several campaign officials plunged into a residential neighborhood in the port city of Santos.

In 2017, in a statement, the White House said President Trump ‘‘very strongly’’ condemned individual hate groups such as ‘‘white supremacists, KKK and neo-Nazis;’’ the statement followed criticism of Trump for blaming the previous day’s deadly violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., on ‘‘many sides.’’

Last year, a lawyer for longtime FBI agent Peter Strzok, who’d been removed from the Russia investigation over anti-Trump text messages, said Strzok had been fired by the agency.