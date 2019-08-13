This day in history

Birthdays: Broadway lyricist Lee Adams is 95. College Football Hall of Famer John Brodie is 84. Singer Dash Crofts is 81. Rock singer David Crosby is 78. Comedian-actor Steve Martin is 74. Movie director Wim Wenders is 74. Actor Antonio Fargas is 73. Actress Susan Saint James is 73. Author Danielle Steel is 72. ‘‘Far Side’’ cartoonist Gary Larson is 69. Olympic gold medal swimmer Debbie Meyer is 67. Actress Marcia Gay Harden is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin ‘‘Magic’’ Johnson is 60. Singer Sarah Brightman is 59. Actress Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady on “Brady Bunch’’) is 58. Actress Halle Berry is 53. Actress Mila Kunis is 36.

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 14, the 226th day of 2019. There are 139 days left in the year.

In 1621, Myles Standish and a handful of Plymouth colonists embarked on a rescue mission to save Squanto after the Native American liaison and guide was taken prisoner by a tribe. The colonists found Squanto unharmed and took him back to Plymouth.

In 1900, international forces, including US Marines, entered Beijing to put down the Boxer Rebellion, which was aimed at purging China of foreign influence.

In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law.

In 1941, President Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill issued the Atlantic Charter, a statement of principles that renounced aggression.

In 1945, President Truman announced that Japan had surrendered, ending World War II.

In 1948, the Summer Olympics in London ended; they were the first Olympic games held since 1936.

In 1969, British troops went to Northern Ireland to intervene in sectarian violence between Protestants and Roman Catholics.

In 1973, US bombing of Cambodia came to a halt.

In 1992, the White House announced that the Pentagon would begin emergency airlifts of food to Somalia to alleviate mass deaths by starvation.

In 1997, an unrepentant Timothy McVeigh was formally sentenced to death for the Oklahoma City bombing.

In 2003, a huge blackout hit the Northeast and Canada; 50 million people lost power.

Last year, a highway bridge collapsed in the Italian city of Genoa during a storm, sending vehicles plunging nearly 150 feet and leaving 43 people dead. Puerto Rico officials said power was restored to the entire island for the first time since Hurricane Maria nearly 11 months earlier.