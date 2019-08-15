This day in history

In 1812, Detroit fell to British and Indian forces in the War of 1812.

Birthdays: Actress Ann Blyth is 91. Actress Anita Gillette is 83. Country singer Billy Joe Shaver is 80. Movie director Bruce Beresford is 79. Former TV host Kathie Lee Gifford is 66. Rock musician Tim Farriss (INXS) is 62. Singer Madonna is 61. Actor Steve Carell is 57. Actor-singer Donovan Leitch is 52. Country singer Emily Robison (The Dixie Chicks) is 47. Singer Actress Rumer Willis is 31.

Today is Friday, Aug. 16, the 228th day of 2019. There are 137 days left in the year.

In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln issued Proclamation 86, which prohibited the states of the Union from engaging in commercial trade with states that were in rebellion — i.e., the Confederacy.

In 1948, baseball legend Babe Ruth died in New York at age 53.

In 1962, The Beatles fired their original drummer, Pete Best, replacing him with Ringo Starr.

In 1977, Elvis Presley died at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, at age 42.

In 1987, 156 people were killed when Northwest Airlines Flight 255 crashed while trying to take off from Detroit; the sole survivor was 4-year-old Cecelia Cichan.

In 2000, delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Los Angeles formally nominated Al Gore for president.

In 2003, Idi Amin, the former dictator of Uganda, died in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia; he was believed to have been about 80.

In 2009, negotiators averted a strike against the San Francisco Bay Area’s commuter rail hours before a midnight deadline. Usain Bolt ran to another world record, winning the 100-meter race in 9.58 seconds at the world championships in Berlin.

In 2014, Missouri Governor Jay Nixon declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, where police and protesters had repeatedly clashed in the week since a black teenager was shot to death by a white police officer.

Last year, Aretha Franklin, the undisputed ‘‘Queen of Soul,’’ died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Newspapers across the country pushed back against President Donald Trump’s attacks on ‘‘fake news’’ with a coordinated series of editorials in defense of a free press. The Pentagon said the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Trump wouldn’t happen in 2018 and that officials were now looking at 2019; the announcement came hours after reports that the parade would have an estimated cost of $92 million, more than three times the price first suggested by the White House.