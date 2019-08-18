This day in history

Birthdays: Actor L.Q. Jones is 92. Tennis player Renee Richards is 85. Former MLB All-Star Bobby Richardson is 84. Actress Diana Muldaur is 81. Rock drummer Ginger Baker (Cream, Blind Faith) is 80. Singer Johnny Nash is 79. Actress Jill St. John is 79. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 76. Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan is 74. Former president Bill Clinton is 73. Actor Gerald McRaney is 72. Tipper Gore, wife of former vice president Al Gore, is 71. Queen’s bass guitarist John Deacon is 68. Director Jonathan Frakes is 67. Political consultant Mary Matalin is 66. Actor Adam Arkin is 63. Football Hall-of-Famer Anthony Munoz is 61. Actor John Stamos is 56. Actress Kyra Sedgwick is 54. Actor Kevin Dillon is 54. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 53. Actor Matthew Perry is 50. Olympic gold medal tennis player Mary Joe Fernandez is 48.

Today is Monday, Aug. 19, the 231st day of 2019. There are 134 days left in the year.

In 1812, the USS Constitution defeated the British frigate Guerriere off Nova Scotia during the War of 1812, earning the nickname ‘‘Old Ironsides.’’

In 1848, the New York Herald reported the discovery of gold in California.

In 1909, the first auto races were run at the just-opened Indianapolis Motor Speedway; the winner of the first event was auto engineer Louis Schwitzer, who drove a Stoddard-Dayton car twice around the 2.5-mile track at an average speed of 57.4 miles per hour.

In 1934, a German plebiscite approved vesting sole executive power in Adolf Hitler.

In 1980, 301 people aboard a Saudi Arabian L-1011 died as the jetliner made a fiery emergency return to the Riyadh airport.

In 1990, Leonard Bernstein conducted what turned out to be the last concert of his career at Tanglewood in Lenox with the Boston Symphony Orchestra; the program ended with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.

In 2003, a suicide truck bomb struck UN headquarters in Baghdad, killing 22, including the top UN envoy, Sergio Vieira de Mello. A suicide bombing of a bus in Jerusalem killed 22 people.

In 2004, Google began trading on Nasdaq, ending the day up $15.34 at $100.34.

In 2009, suicide bombers struck Iraq’s finance and foreign ministries, killing more than 100 people.

In 2014, a video released by Islamic State militants purported to show the beheading of American journalist James Foley, who grew up in New Hampshire, as retribution for US airstrikes in Iraq.

Last year, former CIA director John Brennan, whose security clearance had been revoked by President Trump, said he was considering taking legal action to prevent Trump from removing clearances from other current and former officials.