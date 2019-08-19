This day in history

Birthdays: Writer-director Walter Bernstein is 100. Boxing promoter Don King is 88. Former senator George Mitchell, Maine Democrat, is 86. Former representative Ron Paul, Texas Republican, is 84. Former All-Star Graig Nettles is 75. Broadcast journalist Connie Chung is 73. Chicago trombone player Jimmy Pankow is 72. Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant is 71. Country singer Rudy Gatlin is 67. Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 67. Actor-director Peter Horton is 66. TV weatherman Al Roker is 65. Actress Joan Allen is 63. Movie director David O. Russell is 61. Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst is 49. Actor Andrew Garfield is 36. Actress-singer Demi Lovato is 27.

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 20, the 232nd day of 2019. There are 133 days left in the year.

In 1866, President Andrew Johnson formally declared the Civil War over, months after fighting had stopped.

In 1910, a series of forest fires swept through parts of Idaho, Montana, and Washington, killing at least 85 people.

In 1953, the Soviet Union publicly acknowledged it had tested a hydrogen bomb.

In 1968, the Soviet Union and other Warsaw Pact nations began invading Czechoslovakia to crush the ‘‘Prague Spring’’ liberalization drive.

In 1986, postal employee Patrick Henry Sherrill went on a deadly rampage at a post office in Edmond, Okla., shooting 14 fellow workers to death before killing himself.

In 1988, a cease-fire in the war between Iraq and Iran went into effect.

In 1989, entertainment executive Jose Menendez and his wife, Kitty, were shot to death in their Beverly Hills mansion by their sons, Lyle and Erik.

In 2009, the only man convicted in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 returned home to Libya after his release on compassionate grounds from a Scottish prison. (Abdel Baset al-Megrahi, said to have only months to live because of prostate cancer, died nearly three years later.)

In 2014, the United States launched a new barrage of airstrikes against Islamic State extremists and weighed sending more troops to Iraq as President Obama vowed to be relentless in pursuit of those who beheaded American journalist James Foley.

In 2017, comic Jerry Lewis died of heart disease in Las Vegas at the age of 91.

Last year, in a letter to Catholics worldwide, Pope Francis vowed that ‘‘no effort must be spared’’ to root out sex abuse by priests and cover-ups by the Catholic Church. The Recording Industry of America said The Eagles’ greatest hits album had surpassed Michael Jackson’s ‘‘Thriller’’ to become the best-selling album of all time in the United States.