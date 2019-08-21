This day in history

Birthdays: Broadcast journalist Morton Dean is 84. Author Annie Proulx is 84. Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski of the Red Sox is 80. Actress Valerie Harper is 80. Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 78. Writer-producer David Chase is 74. CBS newsman Steve Kroft is 74. Actress Cindy Williams is 72. Swimming Hall of Famer Diana Nyad is 70. Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 63. Tears for Fears singer Roland Orzabal is 58. Singer Tori Amos is 56. Tennis Hall of Famer Mats Wilander is 55. Actor Ty Burrell is 52. Backstreet Boys singer Howie Dorough is 46. Comedian-actress Kristen Wiig is 46.

Today is Thursday, Aug. 22, the 234th day of 2019. There are 131 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1787, inventor John Fitch demonstrated his steamboat on the Delaware River to delegates from the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.

In 1851, the schooner America outraced more than a dozen British vessels off the English coast to win a trophy that came to be known as the America’s Cup.

In 1910, Japan annexed Korea, which remained under Japanese control until the end of World War II.

In 1986, Kerr-McGee Corp. agreed to pay the estate of the late Karen Silkwood $1.38 million, settling a 10-year-old nuclear contamination lawsuit.

In 1989, Black Panthers co-founder Huey P. Newton was shot to death in Oakland, Calif. (Gunman Tyrone Robinson was later sentenced to 32 years to life in prison.)

In 1992, on the second day of the Ruby Ridge siege in Idaho, an FBI sharpshooter killed Vicki Weaver, the wife of white separatist Randy Weaver (the sharpshooter later said he was targeting the couple’s friend Kevin Harris and didn’t see Vicki Weaver).

In 1996, President Clinton signed welfare legislation ending guaranteed cash payments to the poor and demanding work from recipients.

Advertisement

In 2004, as shocked spectators watched, armed thieves stole one of four versions of the Edvard Munch masterpiece ‘‘The Scream’’ and a second Munch painting, ‘‘Madonna,’’ from the Munch museum in Oslo, Norway. (The paintings, visibly damaged, were recovered in 2006; three men were convicted in connection with the theft and sentenced to prison.)

In 2009, dozens of wildfires broke out across Greece, torching olive groves, cutting off villages, and sending residents fleeing as one of the largest blazes swept perilously close to the capital’s northern suburbs.

In 2014, tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated sharply as Moscow sent more than 130 trucks rolling across the border in what it said was a mission to deliver humanitarian aid.

Last year, Ohio State suspended football coach Urban Meyer for three games; investigators found that Meyer had protected an assistant coach for years through domestic violence allegations, a drug problem, and poor job performance. President Trump accused his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, of making up stories in order to get a deal from federal prosecutors.