This day in history

In 1883, the island volcano Krakatoa began cataclysmic eruptions, leading to a massive explosion the following day.

Birthdays: Former Celtics’ star and coach Tommy Heinsohn is 85. Former Homeland Security secretary Tom Ridge is 74. Rhythm-and-blues singer Valerie Simpson is 74. Pop singer Bob Cowsill is 70. Broadcast journalist Bill Whitaker is 68.Jazz musician Branford Marsalis is 59. Actor Chris Burke is 54. Actress-singer Shirley Manson (Garbage) is 53. Actress Melissa McCarthy is 49. Latin pop singer Thalia is 48. Actress Meredith Eaton is 45. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 39. Comedian/actor/writer John Mulaney is 37.

Today is Monday, Aug. 26, the 238th day of 2019. There are 127 days left in the year.

In 1910, Thomas Edison demonstrated for reporters an improved version of his Kinetophone, a device for showing a movie with synchronized sound.

In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing women’s right to vote, was certified in effect by Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby.

In 1957, the Soviet Union announced it had successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile.

In 1958, Alaskans went to the polls to overwhelmingly vote in favor of statehood.

In 1968, the Democratic National Convention opened in Chicago; the four-day event that resulted in the nomination of Hubert H. Humphrey for president was marked by a bloody police crackdown on antiwar protesters in the streets.

In 1974, Charles Lindbergh — the first man to fly solo, nonstop across the Atlantic — died at his home in Hawaii at age 72.

In 2009, a giant wildfire erupted north of Los Angeles; the blaze went on to destroy more than five dozen homes, kill two firefighters, and force thousands of people from their homes.

In 2015, Alison Parker, a reporter for WDBJ-TV in Roanoke, Va., and her cameraman, Adam Ward, were shot to death during a live broadcast by a disgruntled former station employee who fatally shot himself while being pursued by police.

In 2017, Hurricane Harvey spun into Texas, unloading extraordinary amounts of rain. (The hurricane killed nearly 70 people, damaged more than 300,000 structures and caused an estimated $125 billion in damage.)

Last year, a gunman opened fire on fellow gamers at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., killing two men and wounding 10 others before taking his own life.