This day in history

In 1776, the Battle of Long Island began during the Revolutionary War as British troops attacked American forces who ended up being forced to retreat two days later.

Birthdays: Author Antonia Fraser is 87. Actress Tuesday Weld is 76. A ctor Paul Reubens is 67. Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson is 66. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 58. Movie director Tom Ford is 58. Cypress Hill musician Bobo is 52. Actress Chandra Wilson is 50. Actor Aaron Paul is 40. Singer Mario is 33.

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 27, the 239th day of 2019. There are 126 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1859, Edwin L. Drake drilled the first successful oil well in the United States, at Titusville, Pa.

In 1928, the Kellogg-Briand Pact was signed in Paris, outlawing war and providing for the peaceful settlement of disputes.

In 1963, author and civil rights activist W.E.B. Du Bois died in Accra, Ghana, at age 95.

In 1967, Brian Epstein, manager of the Beatles, was found dead in his London flat from an accidental overdose of sleeping pills; he was 32.

In 1979, British war hero Lord Louis Mountbatten and three other people, including his 14-year-old grandson Nicholas, were killed off the coast of Ireland in a boat explosion claimed by the Irish Republican Army.

In 1989, the first US commercial satellite rocket was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida — a Delta booster carrying a British communications satellite, the Marcopolo 1.

In 2005, coastal residents jammed freeways and gas stations as they rushed to get out of the way of Hurricane Katrina, which was headed toward New Orleans.

In 2008, Barack Obama was nominated for president by the Democratic National Convention in Denver.

In 2009, mourners filed past the closed casket of the late Senator Edward Kennedy at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester.

Advertisement

Last year, under pressure to take part in the national remembrance of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, with whom he had feuded, President Trump tersely recognized McCain’s ‘‘service to our country’’ and re-lowered the White House flag, which had been at half-staff only briefly after McCain’s death. The Trump administration reached a preliminary deal with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.