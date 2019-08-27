This day in history

Birthdays: Actor Ken Jenkins is 79. Former defense secretary William S. Cohen is 79. Actor David Soul is 76. Former Yankees manager and player Lou Piniella is 76. Actress Barbara Bach is 73. Actress Debra Mooney is 72. Actor Daniel Stern is 62. Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 61. Actress Jennifer Coolidge is 58. Movie director David Fincher is 57. Country singer Shania Twain is 54. Actor Billy Boyd is 51. Actor Jack Black is 50. Actor Jason Priestley is 50. Olympic gold medal swimmer Janet Evans is 48. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 37. Actress Sarah Roemer is 35. Actor Armie Hammer is 33. Singer Florence Welch (Florence and the Machine) is 33. Reality TV star Alana Thompson, AKA ‘‘Honey Boo Boo,’’ is 14.

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 28, the 240th day of 2019. There are 125 days left in the year.

In 1955, Emmett Till, a black teenager from Chicago, was abducted from his uncle’s home in Money, Miss., by two white men after he had supposedly whistled at a white woman; he was found brutally slain three days later.

In 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his ‘‘I Have a Dream’’ speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

In 1968, police and antiwar demonstrators clashed in the streets of Chicago as the Democratic National Convention nominated Hubert H. Humphrey for president.

In 1996, the troubled 15-year marriage of Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially ended with the issuing of a divorce decree.

In 2005, New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin ordered everyone in the city to evacuate after Hurricane Katrina grew to a monster storm.

In 2008, surrounded by an enormous crowd at Invesco Field in Denver, Barack Obama accepted the Democratic presidential nomination, promising what he called a clean break from the ‘‘broken politics in Washington and the failed policies of George W. Bush.’’

In 2009, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office announced that Michael Jackson’s death was a homicide caused primarily by the powerful anesthetic propofol and another sedative, lorazepam.

In 2012, former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney swept to the Republican presidential nomination at a storm-delayed national convention in Tampa, Florida.

In 2017, floodwaters reached the rooflines of single-story homes as Hurricane Harvey poured rain on the Houston area for a fourth consecutive day.