This day in history

In 1862, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing began operations at the United States Treasury.

Birthdays: Filmmaker William Friedkin is 84. Actor Elliott Gould is 81. Filmmaker Joel Schumacher is 80. Former Treasury secretary Jacob Lew is 64. Dancer-choreographer Mark Morris is 63. Actress Rebecca DeMornay is 60. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is 52. Actress-singer Lea Michele is 33.

Today is Thursday, Aug. 29, the 241st day of 2019. There are 124 days left in the year.

In 1944, 15,000 American troops of the 28th Infantry Division marched down the Champs Elysees in Paris as the French capital continued to celebrate its liberation from the Nazis.

In 1957, the Senate gave final congressional approval to a Civil Rights Act after South Carolina Senator Strom Thurmond (then a Democrat) ended a filibuster that had lasted 24 hours.

In 1958, pop superstar Michael Jackson was born in Gary, Indiana.

In 1965, Gemini 5, carrying astronauts Gordon Cooper and Charles ‘‘Pete’’ Conrad, splashed down in the Atlantic after 8 days in space.

In 1966, the Beatles concluded their fourth American tour with their last public concert, held at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

In 1972, swimmer Mark Spitz of the United States won the third of his seven gold medals at the Munich Olympics, finishing first in the 200-meter freestyle.

In 1996, the Democratic National Convention in Chicago nominated Al Gore for a second term as vice president. Earlier in the day, President Clinton’s chief political strategist, Dick Morris, resigned amid a scandal over his relationship with a prostitute.

In 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast near Buras, La., bringing floods that devastated New Orleans. More than 1,800 people in the region died.

In 2008, Republican presidential nominee John McCain picked Sarah Palin, a conservative who had been governor of Alaska for less than two years, to be his running mate.

In 2009, funeral services were held in Boston for Senator Edward M. Kennedy, who was eulogized by President Obama; hours later, Kennedy’s body was buried at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington.

Last year, Senator John McCain was remembered as a ‘‘true American hero’’ at a crowded service at the North Phoenix Baptist Church after a motorcade carried McCain’s body from the state Capitol.