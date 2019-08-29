This day in history

In 1862, Confederate forces won victories against the Union at the Second Battle of Bull Run in Manassas, Va., and the Battle of Richmond in Kentucky.

Birthdays: Olympic gold medal skier Jean-Claude Killy is 76. Comedian Lewis Black is 71. Actor Timothy Bottoms is 68. Actress Cameron Diaz is 47. TV personality Lisa Ling is 46. Actor Raul Castillo is 42. Tennis player Andy Roddick is 37. Lake Street Dive singer Rachael Price is 34.

Today is Friday, Aug. 30, the 242nd day of 2019. There are 123 days left in the year.

In 1963, the ‘‘Hot Line’’ communications link between Washington and Moscow went into operation.

In 1967, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first black justice on the Supreme Court.

In 1983, Guion S. Bluford Jr. became the first black American astronaut to travel in space as he blasted off aboard the Challenger.

In 1989, a federal jury in New York found ‘‘hotel queen’’ Leona Helmsley guilty of income tax evasion, but acquitted her of extortion.

In 1997, Americans received word of the car crash in Paris that claimed the lives of Princess Diana, her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul. (Because of the time difference, it was Aug. 31 where the crash occurred.)

In 2005, a day after Hurricane Katrina hit, floods were covering 80 percent of New Orleans, looting spread and rescuers in helicopters and boats picked up hundreds of stranded people.

In 2007, in a serious breach of nuclear security, a B-52 armed with six nuclear warheads flew cross-country unnoticed; the Air Force later punished 70 people.

In 2009, voters in Japan ousted the country’s conservatives after more than a half century of rule and put the untested Democratic Party of Japan in control.

In 2012, Mitt Romney launched his fall campaign for the White House with a rousing, personal speech to the Republican National Convention in Tampa, proclaiming that America needs ‘‘jobs, lots of jobs.’’

In 2017, the former Hurricane Harvey completed a U-turn in the Gulf of Mexico and rolled ashore for the second time in six days, hitting southwestern Louisiana as a tropical storm with heavy rains.

Last year, a Los Angeles man was arrested and charged with making a series of phone calls threatening to kill journalists at The Boston Globe for what he allegedly called ‘‘treasonous’’ attacks on President Trump. (Robert Chain is scheduled for sentencing in September.)