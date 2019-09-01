This day in history

Birthdays: Dancer-actress Marge Champion is 100. Former Republican senator Alan K. Simpson of Wyoming is 88. Former United States Olympic Committee chairman Peter Ueberroth is 82. Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is 71. Basketball Hall of Famer Nate Archibald is 71. Actor Mark Harmon is 68. Tennis Hall of Famer Jimmy Connors is 67. Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson is 59. Actor Keanu Reeves is 55. Boxing Hall of Famer Lennox Lewis is 54. Actress Salma Hayek is 53. Actor-comedian Katt Williams is 46. Actor Joshua Henry is 35. Electronic music DJ/producer Zedd is 30.

Today is Monday, Sept. 2, the 245th day of 2019. There are 120 days left in the year.

In 1864, during the Civil War, Union General William T. Sherman’s forces occupied Atlanta.

In 1930, the first nonstop airplane flight from Europe to the United States was completed in 37 hours as Captain Dieudonne Costes and Maurice Bellonte of France arrived in Valley Stream, N.Y., aboard their Breguet 19 biplane, which bore the symbol of a large question mark.

In 1945, Japan formally surrendered in ceremonies aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, ending World War II.

In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Defense Education Act, which provided aid to public and private education to promote learning in such fields as math and science.

In 1960, Wilma Rudolph of the United States won the first of her three gold medals at the Rome Summer Olympics as she finished the 100-meter dash in 11 seconds.

In 1963, Alabama Governor George C. Wallace prevented the integration of Tuskegee High School by encircling the building with state troopers.

In 1969, in what some regard as the birth of the Internet, two connected computers at the University of California Los Angeles passed test data through a 15-foot cable. The first automatic teller machine (ATM) to utilize magnetic-striped cards was opened to the public at Chemical Bank in New York. (Called a ‘‘Docuteller,’’ it was developed by Donald C. Wetzel.)

In 1998, a Swissair MD-11 jetliner crashed off Nova Scotia, killing all 229 people aboard.

In 2005, a National Guard convoy packed with food, water, and medicine rolled into New Orleans four days after Hurricane Katrina. Scorched by criticism about sluggish federal help, President George W. Bush toured the Gulf Coast and met with state and local officials, including New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin; at one point, Bush praised FEMA Director Michael Brown, telling him, ‘‘Brownie, you’re doing a heck of a job.’’

In 2013, on her fifth try, US endurance swimmer Diana Nyad became the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without the help of a shark cage.

Last year, Senator John McCain was laid to rest on a grassy hill at the Naval Academy, after a horse-drawn caisson carrying the senator’s casket led a procession of mourners from the academy’s chapel to its cemetery. A huge fire engulfed Brazil’s 200-year-old National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, as firefighters and museum workers raced to save historical relics.