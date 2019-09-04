This day in history

Birthdays: Former Federal Reserve Board chairman Paul A. Volcker is 92. Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 90. Former NFL All-Pro quarterback and college football Hall of Famer Billy Kilmer is 80. Movie director Werner Herzog is 77. College Football Hall of Famer Jerry LeVias is 73. ‘‘Cathy’’ cartoonist Cathy Guisewite is 69. Actor Michael Keaton is 68. Actress Debbie Turner-Larson (Marta in ‘‘The Sound of Music”) is 63. Rock musician Brad Wilk is 51. Actress Rose McGowan is 46. Rock musician Kyle O’Quin (Portugal. The Man) is 34. Actor Andrew Ducote is 33. Olympic gold medal figure skater Yuna Kim is 29.

Today is Thursday, Sept. 5, the 248th day of 2019. There are 117 days left in the year.

In 1774, the first Continental Congress assembled in Philadelphia.

In 1864, voters in Louisiana approved a new state constitution abolishing slavery.

In 1882, the nation’s first Labor Day was celebrated with a parade in New York.

In 1939, four days after war had broken out in Europe, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued a proclamation declaring US neutrality in the conflict.

In 1960, at the Rome Olympics, American boxer Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) defeated Zbigniew Pietrzykowski of Poland to win the light-heavyweight gold medal.

In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford escaped an attempt on his life by Lynette ‘‘Squeaky’’ Fromme, a disciple of Charles Manson, in Sacramento, Calif.

In 1984, the space shuttle Discovery ended its inaugural flight as it landed at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

In 1991, the 35th annual Naval Aviation Symposium held by the Tailhook Association opened in Las Vegas. (The gathering was marred by reports that dozens of people, most of them women, were sexually assaulted or otherwise harassed during the meeting.)

In 1997, breaking the royal reticence over the death of Princess Diana, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II delivered a televised address in which she called her former daughter-in-law ‘‘a remarkable person.’’ Mother Teresa died in Calcutta, India, at age 87.

In 2014, the US and 10 of its key allies, meeting in Wales, agreed that the Islamic State group was a significant threat to NATO countries and that they would take on the militants by squeezing their financial resources and going after them with military might. Ukraine, Russia, and Kremlin-backed separatists signed a cease-fire after five months of bloodshed.

In 2017, President Donald Trump announced that he was phasing out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program protecting young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally, but said he was giving Congress six months to come up with an alternative. (The Supreme Court is expected to decide by June 2020 whether Trump can terminate the program.) Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 5 storm as it approached the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the United States.

Last year, The New York Times published an opinion piece from an anonymous senior administration official claiming to be part of an internal ‘‘resistance’’ working to thwart President Donald Trump’s ‘‘worst inclinations;’’ Trump responded that if such a ‘‘gutless’’ person exists, ‘‘the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to the government at once!’’ At the second day of his confirmation hearing, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh rejected repeated efforts by Democrats to get him to reveal his views about a president pardoning himself or being forced to testify in a criminal case. Britain charged two men it identified as Russian military intelligence officers with the nerve-agent poisoning of double agent Sergei Skripal. Republican Jon Kyl of Arizona was sworn in to fill the Senate seat left open by the death of John McCain.