This day in history

In 1901, President William McKinley was shot and mortally wounded by anarchist Leon Czolgosz at the Pan-American Expo in Buffalo, N.Y. (McKinley died eight days later; Czolgosz was executed on Oct. 29.)

Birthdays: Rock singer-musician Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 76. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 61. Actor Steven Eckholdt is 58. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is 57. ABC News correspondent Elizabeth Vargas is 57. Actress Rosie Perez is 55. Rhythm and blues singer Macy Gray is 52. Actor Idris Elba is 47. Actress Justina Machado is 47. Actress Lauren Lapkus is 34.

Today is Friday, Sept. 6, the 249th day of 2019. There are 116 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1909, American explorer Robert Peary sent a telegram from Indian Harbor, Labrador, announcing that he had reached the North Pole five months earlier.

In 1943, 79 people were killed when a New York-bound Pennsylvania Railroad train derailed and crashed in Philadelphia.

In 1972, the Summer Olympics resumed in Munich, West Germany, a day after the deadly hostage crisis that claimed the lives of 11 Israelis and five Arab abductors.

In 1985, all 31 people aboard a Midwest Express Airlines DC-9 were killed when the Atlanta-bound jetliner crashed just after takeoff from Milwaukee’s Mitchell Field.

In 1995, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Cal Ripken broke Lou Gehrig’s record by playing his two-thousand-131st consecutive game.

In 1997, a public funeral was held for Princess Diana at Westminster Abbey in London, six days after her death in a car crash in Paris. In Calcutta, India, weeping masses gathered to pay homage to Mother Teresa, who had died the day before at age 87.

In 2002, meeting outside Washington, D.C. for only the second time since 1800, Congress convened in New York to pay homage to the victims and heroes of Sept. 11, 2001.

Advertisement

In 2004, in Iraq, seven members of the First Marine Division from Camp Pendleton, Calif., and three US-trained Iraqi soldiers were killed by a car bomb near Fallujah.

In 2006, President George W. Bush acknowledged for the first time that the CIA was running secret prisons overseas and said tough interrogation had forced terrorist leaders to reveal plots to attack the United States and its allies.

In 2014, President Barack Obama, in an interview taped for NBC’s ‘‘Meet the Press,’’ said the surge of immigrant children entering the US illegally had changed the politics surrounding the issue of immigration and led him to put off a pledge to use executive action that could have shielded millions of people from deportation.

In 2017, Hurricane Irma, the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic, pounded Puerto Rico with heavy rain and powerful winds; authorities said more than 900,000 people were without power. (Hurricane Maria, which would destroy the island’s power grid, arrived two weeks later.)

Last year, one after another, President Trump’s top lieutenants stepped forward to deny being the author of a New York Times opinion piece that purportedly came from a member of an administration ‘‘resistance’’ movement.