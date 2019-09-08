This day in history

In 1776, the second Continental Congress made the term ‘‘United States’’ official, replacing ‘‘United Colonies.’’

Birthdays: Actor Topol is 84. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Joe Theismann is 70. Rock musician John McFee (The Doobie Brothers) is 69. Actor Hugh Grant is 59. Pop-jazz singer Michael Buble is 44. Actress Michelle Williams is 39. Country singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes is 28.

Today is Monday, Sept. 9, the 252nd day of 2019. There are 113 days left in the year.

In 1850, California became the 31st state.

In 1942, during World War II, a Japanese plane launched from a submarine off the Oregon coast dropped a pair of incendiary bombs in a failed attempt at igniting a massive forest fire; it was the first aerial bombing of the US mainland by a foreign power.

In 1948, the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea (North Korea) was declared.

In 1956, Elvis Presley made the first of three appearances on ‘‘The Ed Sullivan Show.’’

In 1971, prisoners seized control of the maximum-security Attica Correctional Facility near Buffalo, N.Y., beginning a siege that ended up claiming 43 lives.

In 1991, boxer Mike Tyson was indicted in Indianapolis on a charge of raping Desiree Washington, a beauty pageant contestant. (Tyson was convicted and ended up serving three years of a six-year prison sentence.)

In 1997, Sinn Fein, the IRA’s political ally, formally renounced violence as it took its place in talks on Northern Ireland’s future. Actor Burgess Meredith died in Malibu, Calif., at age 89.

In 2005, Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Brown, the principal target of harsh criticism of the Bush administration’s response to Hurricane Katrina, was relieved of his onsite command.

In 2009, in a speech to a joint session of Congress, President Barack Obama summoned lawmakers to enact sweeping health care legislation, declaring the ‘‘time for bickering is over.’’

In 2014, President Barack Obama met privately with congressional leaders at the White House to discuss his plan for taking action against Islamic State militants.

Last year, CBS chief Les Moonves resigned, hours after six more women accused the veteran television executive of sexual misconduct. Miss New York, Nia Imani Franklin, won the Miss America title, becoming the first woman to win the crown without having to put on a swimsuit.