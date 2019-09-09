In 1813, an American naval force commanded by Oliver H. Perry defeated the British in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. (Afterward, Perry sent the message, ‘‘We have met the enemy and they are ours.”)

Birthdays: Singer Jose Feliciano is 74. Former Canadian first lady Margaret Trudeau is 71. Political commentator Bill O’Reilly is 70. Rock musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) is 69. Actress Kate Burton is 62. Actor Colin Firth is 59. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Timothy Goebel is 39. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 37. MLB All-Star first-baseman Paul Goldschmidt is 32.

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 10, the 253rd day of 2019. There are 112 days left in the year.

In 1919, New York City welcomed home General John J. Pershing and 25,000 soldiers who’d served in the US First Division during World War I.

In 1960, Hurricane Donna, a dangerous Category 4 storm eventually blamed for 364 deaths, struck the Florida Keys.

In 1962, the US Supreme Court ordered the University of Mississippi to admit James Meredith, a black student.

In 1963, 20 black students entered Alabama public schools following a standoff between federal authorities and Governor George C. Wallace.

In 1991, the Senate Judiciary Committee opened hearings on the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the US Supreme Court.

In 1998, President Clinton met with members of his Cabinet to apologize, ask forgiveness and promise to improve as a person in the wake of the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

In 2009, President Barack Obama said he’d accepted Republican Representative Joe Wilson’s apology for shouting ‘‘You lie!’’ during the president’s healthcare speech to Congress. A frail Senator Robert Byrd addressed the Senate for the first time in months to pay tribute to the late Senator Edward Kennedy, his onetime rival and longtime dear friend.

In 2014, during a prime-time address, President Barack Obama announced he was authorizing airstrikes inside Syria for the first time along with expanded strikes in Iraq as part of a ‘‘steady, relentless effort’’ to root out Islamic State extremists.

Last year, Hurricane Florence exploded into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm as it closed in on North and South Carolina with winds up to 140 mph. The Trump administration ordered the closure of the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Washington, citing the refusal of Palestinian leaders to enter into peace talks with Israel.