In 1789, Alexander Hamilton was appointed the first US Secretary of the Treasury.

In 1814, an American fleet scored a decisive victory over the British in the Battle of Lake Champlain in the War of 1812.

In 1936, Boulder Dam (now Hoover Dam) began operation as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a key in Washington to signal the startup of the dam’s first hydroelectric generator.

In 1941, groundbreaking took place for the Pentagon. In a speech that drew accusations of anti-Semitism, Charles A. Lindbergh told an America First rally in Des Moines, Iowa, that ‘‘the British, the Jewish, and the Roosevelt administration’’ were pushing the United States toward war.

In 1973, Chilean President Salvador Allende died during a violent military coup.

In 2001, America faced an unprecedented day of terror as 19 al Qaeda members hijacked four passenger jetliners, sending two of the planes smashing into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon, and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania, resulting in nearly 3,000 deaths.

In 2006, in a prime-time address, President George W. Bush invoked the memory of the victims of the 9/11 attacks as he staunchly defended the war in Iraq, though he acknowledged that Saddam Hussein was not responsible for the attacks.

In 2008, presidential candidates John McCain and Barack Obama put aside politics as they visited ground zero together on the anniversary of 9/11 to honor its victims.

In 2009, on his first 9/11 anniversary as president, Barack Obama urged Americans to come together in service just as they united after the terrorist attacks.

In 2012, a mob armed with guns and grenades launched a fiery nightlong attack on a US diplomatic outpost and a CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya, killing US Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans.

In 2014, in a joint statement, 10 Arab states promised to ‘‘do their share’’ to fight Islamic State militants, but NATO member Turkey refused to join in.

Last year, about 1.7 million people in three states were warned to get out of the way of Hurricane Florence, which was taking dead aim on the Carolinas. With Florence bearing down on the Southeast coast, President Donald Trump turned attention back to the federal government response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico a year earlier, deeming it ‘‘incredibly successful’’ despite a recent federal report finding that nearly 3,000 people died.